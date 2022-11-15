Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Paul Winstanley from Brighton as Director of Global Talent and Transfers.

Winstanley joins Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge, having worked together on the south coast during his eight years with the Seagulls.

Initially joining as talent identification manager and then moving up to become head of recruitment, Chelsea have moved quickly to strike a a compensation package with Brighton for his services.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Chelsea and to continue working with Graham Potter and his team,” Winstanley said. “There is a real sense of excitement and momentum around the new ownership and this project. I’m looking forward to working with such an outstanding group of colleagues as the club moves into a new era.”

While Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly added: “Paul is going to be a great addition to Chelsea. He’s highly respected and is a key senior addition as we continue to build a world class sporting team with a huge depth of talent, ambition and commitment who will work closely with us to drive Chelsea forward. Paul shares our philosophy and will fit seamlessly into the organisation.”

Winstanley departs Brighton on good terms, with technical director David Weir wishing him well: “Paul has been an important part of our recruitment and overall progress in his time at the club, and naturally we did not want to see him leave. However, we understand that he sees this as an exciting opportunity to move into a more senior position and a different challenge at a new club.” While deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber added: “We wish Paul well and thank him for all he has done during his time at the club. In line with our club’s policy of being prepared with immediate high quality cover in the event we lose key staff, Sam Jewell will step up as acting head of recruitment, supported by our technical director David Weir.

“We have an excellent recruitment team and infrastructure in place, who will also give Sam all the support and expertise he needs. So, while we are disappointed to lose Paul, we know we can absorb this change, as we move forward into the January transfer window.”