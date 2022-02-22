Liveupdated1645556771

Chelsea vs Lille LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups tonight as Romelu Lukaku is benched

Follow live updates as Chelsea resume the defence of their Champions League title at home to Lille in the last-16

Michael Jones
Tuesday 22 February 2022 19:06
Chelsea vs Lille: Romelu Lukaku's struggles no laughing matter, says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea are hosting Lille in the Champions League tonight as Thomas Tuchel’s side resume the defence of last season’s title at Stamford Bridge. The Blues finished runners-up to Juventus in Group H so begin their knockout campaign at home to French champions Lille, who topped a group containing Red Bull Salzburg, Sevilla and Wolfsburg to reach the last-16.

Since defeating Manchester City in last season’s Champions League final in Lisbon, Tuchel’s side have added Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup titles to their trophy cabinet. Chelsea returned from Abu Dhabi, where a Kai Havertz penalty sealed a victory over Palmeiras as the Blues became world champions for the first time, to defeat Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League.

Hakim Ziyech struck a late winner at Selhurst Park but Romelu Lukaku again found himself in the headlines after an anonymous performance against the Eagles, as the striker’s struggles since arriving at Stamford Bridge on a club-record deal last summer continued. Tuchel used his pre-match press conference to defend Lukaku in what is an important week for Chelsea, with the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool to come on at Wembley on Sunday.

Follow below for live updates from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea face Lille in the Champions League tonight.

Chelsea vs Lille: Blues to wear Club World Cup badge

Fresh off their victory against Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final, Chelsea will sport the golden badge on their shirts this evening.

Michael Jones22 February 2022 19:06
Chelsea vs Lille: Team changes

There is no Romelu Lukaku for the Blues as Thomas Tuchel makes three changes to the Chelsea team that started against Crystal Palace at the weekend. Malang Sarr and Jorginho drop out for Marcos Alonso and Mateo Kovacic. Cesar Azpilicueta also returns.

Lille boss, Jocelyn Gourvennec, also make three changes to his team. Zeki Celik, Renato Sanches and Amadou Onana are return in place of Gabriel Gudmundsson, Angel Gomes and Burak Yilmaz.

Michael Jones22 February 2022 19:04
Chelsea vs Lille: Line-ups

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Lille XI: Jardim, Celik, Djalo, Fonte, Botman, Renato Sanches, Andre, Xeka, Bamba, David, Onana

Michael Jones22 February 2022 18:53
Chelsea vs Lille: Chelsea’s opponents

Last season Lille won the 2020/21 Ligue 1 title from PSG by a single point, thanks in part to striker Burak Yilmaz who was their main attacking threat, scoring 16 goals under the shrewd management of Christophe Galtier.

Galtier left for Nice in the summer and Lille, who also lost a number of regular starters following their title triumph, have struggled to replicate last season’s feats this time around.

They are in the bottom half of Ligue 1 and have lost two and drawn one of their past four top-flight matches.

Michael Jones22 February 2022 18:50
Chelsea vs Lille: History on Chelsea’s side

Chelsea have a great record in competitive matches against teams from France. They have only lost one of the last 10 home matches against French teams, with six wins and three draws.

Also, only three coaches have a higher success rate in Champions League knockout ties than Thomas Tuchel’s eight wins from 11: Vicente del Bosque (8/10), Josef Heynckes (12/14) and Zinedine Zidane (14/16).

Michael Jones22 February 2022 18:44
Chelsea vs Lille: Routes to the knockout stages

A defeat to Juventus on matchday 2 and a 3-3 draw with Zenit St. Petersburg in their last group stage game meant that Chelsea only finished second in Group H. They could have faced opponents such as Bayern Munich in the last 16 but were twice drawn out to face Lille in the first round of the knockout stages. It’s a nice draw for Chelsea but they will have to play well tonight to ensure they take a lead into the return leg.

Lille took two points from their first three Champions League group stage games before ending the group stages with a three-game winning streak to take top spot in Group G. They’ll bring a bit of momentum to the knockout stages but face a difficult match ahead of them tonight against the reigning champions at Stamford Bridge.

Michael Jones22 February 2022 18:41
Chelsea vs Lille: Injuries and absentees

Mason Mount will not feature in Chelsea’s round of 16 first leg against Lille tonight after injuring his ankle at the Club World Cup. Mount has returned to training but this game comes too soon for him to reach match fitness.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell remain sidelined and Callum Hudson-Odoi is a doubt due to an Achilles problem but Cesar Azpilicueta should be fit after a groin problem.

Michael Jones22 February 2022 18:31
Has Lukaku been dropped?

Reports circulating this evening suggest Romelu Lukaku has been dropped from the Chelsea team after his ineffective recent displays – a big call by Thomas Tuchel if that is the case, leaving out his £100m summer signing from this Champions League knockout tie.

Full line-ups and team news coming up shortly.

Romelu Lukaku has struggled for goals this season

(PA Wire)
Lawrence Ostlere22 February 2022 18:30
Good evening

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Chelsea are host Lille at Stamford Bridge. The Blues finished runners-up to Juventus in Group H so begin their knockout campaign at home to French champions Lille, who topped a group containing Red Bull Salzburg, Sevilla and Wolfsburg to reach the last-16.

Since defeating Manchester City in last season’s Champions League final in Lisbon, Tuchel’s side have added Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup titles to their trophy cabinet. Chelsea returned from Abu Dhabi, where a Kai Havertz penalty sealed a victory over Palmeiras as the Blues became world champions for the first time, to defeat Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League.

Hakim Ziyech struck a late winner at Selhurst Park but Romelu Lukaku again found himself in the headlines after an anonymous performance against the Eagles, as the striker’s struggles since arriving at Stamford Bridge on a club-record deal last summer continued. Tuchel used his pre-match press conference to defend Lukaku in what is an important week for Chelsea, with the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool to come on at Wembley on Sunday.

“It’s of course not what we want and not what Romelu wants,” Tuchel said. “But it’s also not the time to laugh about him, make jokes about him. He’s in the spotlight of course, and we will protect him.”

Jamie Braidwood22 February 2022 15:08

