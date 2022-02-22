✕ Close Chelsea vs Lille: Romelu Lukaku's struggles no laughing matter, says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea are hosting Lille in the Champions League tonight as Thomas Tuchel’s side resume the defence of last season’s title at Stamford Bridge. The Blues finished runners-up to Juventus in Group H so begin their knockout campaign at home to French champions Lille, who topped a group containing Red Bull Salzburg, Sevilla and Wolfsburg to reach the last-16.

Since defeating Manchester City in last season’s Champions League final in Lisbon, Tuchel’s side have added Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup titles to their trophy cabinet. Chelsea returned from Abu Dhabi, where a Kai Havertz penalty sealed a victory over Palmeiras as the Blues became world champions for the first time, to defeat Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League.

Hakim Ziyech struck a late winner at Selhurst Park but Romelu Lukaku again found himself in the headlines after an anonymous performance against the Eagles, as the striker’s struggles since arriving at Stamford Bridge on a club-record deal last summer continued. Tuchel used his pre-match press conference to defend Lukaku in what is an important week for Chelsea, with the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool to come on at Wembley on Sunday.

