Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Liverpool to win - 23/10 Betfred

Salah to score anytime - 13/8 Bet365

Champions Liverpool are back in action on Sunday when they face a Chelsea side desperate for points to ensure they finish inside the Champions League places (4.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Reds finally secured the Premier League title last weekend, and in style, as they beat Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield and with the pressure now off, it could spell danger for Chelsea, who will be hoping their opponents are still celebrating.

Enzo Maresca’s side are winless in their last 10 meetings with Liverpool in all competitions, drawing seven and losing three, but at this stage of the season, with competition for the top five so rife, they need all three points.

After just two wins in 10 games from December to February, Chelsea fell out of the title race, but just one loss from their last eight has propelled them back into contention for a top-four finish with betting sites pricing them at 5/2 to finish fourth or higher.

That sole defeat came at the hands of second-placed Arsenal, when Mikel Merino scored the only goal of the game, but they have since beaten Tottenham, Fulham and Everton.

Chelsea vs Liverpool Betting Preview: Reds Keep On Winning

Football betting sites are all siding with Chelsea for the win at 6/5, while you can get 23/10 on Liverpool securing their 26th league win of the season or 11/4 on another draw between the two sides.

Arne Slot’s side ended a run of seven straight draws against Chelsea in all competitions with a 4-1 win at Anfield last season. They have won two games since, including last season’s League Cup final and the most recent match in October.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before Nicolas Jackson equalised just after the break. Parity only lasted three minutes, though, before Curtis Jones scored his first goal of the season to give Liverpool a 2-1 win.

This will be Chelsea’s seventh league game against a side already crowned champions, the most of any team.

They’ve only won one of the previous six, drawing two and losing the other three, but they beat Man Utd 1-0 in 2012-13, while one of their defeats was a 5-3 reverse against Liverpool in July 2020.

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction 1: Liverpool to win - 23/10 Betfred

Chelsea vs Liverpool Best Bets: Records Could be Broken

Mo Salah finally ended his goal drought last weekend when he scored Liverpool’s fourth goal against Spurs, and he needs just one more goal to break more records.

It seems an easy option to back him again, but he has come up trumps in 29 games this season and the fact he is up against a former club doesn’t go unnoticed. He’s scored eight goals against Chelsea since leaving in 2016.

The Egyptian international made just six league starts for the Blues, scoring twice, before joining Roma for £12m.

He has scored 28 league goals and has recorded a further 18 assists this season, and needs one goal or assist to equal the record for goal involvements in a single season. The record is currently held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer who both finished the season with 34 goals and 13 assists.

The 32-year-old also needs one more goal to equal the record for goals scored by a player aged 30 or older in a campaign, held by Didier Drogba for Chelsea in the 2009-10 season, when he finished with 29, but Salah has four games still to play.

Salah is 6/1 on some betting apps to score first or last and 13/8 to score at any time. The latter is the prefered choice.

Chelsea vs Liverpool prediction 2: Salah to score any time - 13/8 Bet365

