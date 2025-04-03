Chelsea vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Chelsea face Tottenham in the final Premier League game of the midweek schedule with the London rivals having plenty to prove at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (8pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

For Chelsea, it is a chance to cement their place in the top four after a ropey run of results, while Spurs are just desperate for a win with just one in their last five matches.

There has been little to cheer about in the Premier League for Spurs this season, but they did reach the semi-finals of the League Cup, before losing to Liverpool, and they are still in with a chance of silverware in the Europa League, where they face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals.

When the sides met earlier in the season Spurs let a 2-0 lead slip and lost 4-3 at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, with Cole Palmer scoring twice from the penalty spot.

That was the third win in a row for Chelsea over Tottenham and you have to go back to 2018 for the last time the visitors won this fixture at Stamford Bridge. Christian Eriksen cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener for the home side, before Dele Alli scored twice to secure a 3-1 win.

Coming into this game, only relegation-threatened Leicester (10) and Southampton (12) have lost more Premier League away games this season than Tottenham, who are on eight so far and Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou would love to give his fans something to celebrate.

Chelsea vs Tottenham Betting Preview: Blues Hold An Advantage

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca will be hoping to see more from his side than he did in a recent match against the club’s U21s. The first team lost 3-0, prompting the Blues boss to cancel the squad’s day off.

The fact they have won nine and drawn two of their last 12 meetings with Spurs should give them confidence going into this one, along with the fact that they have won more Premier League games (36) and scored more Premier League goals (120) against Tottenham than they have against any other opponent.

The two sides are separated by 10 places and 15 points, and you would expect this one to be another win for Chelsea. However, so much depends on which Chelsea turns up.

Since being tipped by the media as title contenders in December, following a run of six wins and two draws from eight games, they have struggled to rediscover that kind of form.

Since Christmas, they have won just four Premier League games, just one more than Spurs. That run of form has coincided with a dip in form from Cole Palmer, who has scored just three in his last 14, as well as injuries to Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke.

Football betting sites are can see Chelsea bouncing back to form here, pricing them at 7/10 for the win, while you can get 37/10 on Spurs and 15/4 on a draw.

Chelsea have won by two or more goals in four of the last six matches between these teams and we’re backing them to do the same again on Thursday.

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction 1: Chelsea to win by two goals - 4/1 Bet365

James To Hit The Target Again

Chelsea captain Reece James scored a superb freekick for England last week, as he played his first game for his country since September 2022.

The 25-year-old opened the scoring for England with a first-half free-kick in a 3-0 World Cup qualifier win over Latvia before Eberechi Eze also netted his first goal for his country.

Eze followed his strike up with another for his club on Saturday as they secured their place in the FA Cup semi-finals, so can James do the same?

James’ last Premier League goal came back in January when he scored in injury time to earn his side a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth.

Betting sites are offering 22/1 on him scoring first or last, or 6/1 on him scoring any time.

Chelsea vs Tottenham prediction 2: James to score at any time - 6/1 Bet365

