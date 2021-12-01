Watford vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action as the Premier League leaders visit Claudio Ranieri’s side at Vicarage Road
Follow all the action as Watford welcome leaders Chelsea in the Premier League this evening.
With Manchester City and Liverpool also in action tonight, Thomas Tuchel’s side will be looking to stay ahead of their rivals in the title race after being held by Manchester United last time out. The Blues looked short in front of goal after dropping points for the second Premier League match in a row at Stamford Bridge, but they could be boosted by the returning Romelu Lukaku at Vicarage Road.
Watford thrashed Manchester United 4-1 on their last home outing but the Hornets were defeated 4-2 by Leicester City on Sunday, as Claudio Ranieri returned to his former club. The Italian manager faces another of his former sides in Chelsea this evening with his team coming into tonight’s match just one place above the relegation zone. Both teams are dealing with lengthy injury lists as they enter the hectic winter period. Follow all the latest updates live below:
Watford vs Chelsea: No James, Lukaku returns
There is lots to get through in that Chelsea team news, and perhaps the biggest line is that top-scorer Reece James has not passed his late fitness test and is not in tonight’s squad. That means Chelsea are without both of their first-choice wing backs, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso operating out wide.
Andreas Christensen makes his first start in four matches, and it will be interesting to see how he responds following Thomas Tuchel’s comments on his contract situation, while Trevoh Chalobah stays in the three-man defence, alongside Antonio Rudiger.
In a further blow for Chelsea, Jorginho has joined N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic on the sidelines, so Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Saul Niguez form a rather makeshift-looking midfield duo.
Mason Mount returns to the starting line-up and joins Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz in attack, while Romelu Lukaku remains on the bench following his return from an ankle injury.
Watford vs Chelsea: Team news
Watford: Bachmann; Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Masina; Louza; Joao Pedro, Cleverley, Sissoko, Dennis; King
Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Alonso; Pulisic, Havertz, Mount
Watford vs Chelsea: Better call...
Saul Niguez could be handed some rare Premier League minutes tonight as Chelsea attempt to deal with a number of injury problems in their midfield department.
The Spaniard has played just three minutes of Premier League football since he was subbed off at half-time in his debut against Aston Villa in September.
Thomas Tuchel said this week that the former Atletico Madrid star needed time to adapt following his move from Spain, and that the midfielder will be ready tonight if Chelsea are without Jorginho, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.
Tuchel said: “In the moment, where we have injured players in the midfield, even Jorgi doubtful for tomorrow, it’s the moment for him to be ready and I have the feeling since many days that he is ready and can show what he wants to show."
More here:
Thomas Tuchel explains Saul Niguez’s lack of game time at Chelsea
The Spanish international was signed on loan from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day but has only made two Premier League appearances since
Watford vs Chelsea: Team news
Mason Mount could return to the Tuchel’s starting line-up tonight after only starting three times for the Blues since the end of September.
The midfielder had been sidelined by dental surgery and although he started in the 3-0 win over Leicester recently, the England international was then benched for the pair of home matches against Juventus and Manchester United last week.
It will be interesting, too, to see whether Andreas Christensen is given a recall. The defender has not played a part in Chelsea’s last three matches, despite being fit, as the uncertainty over his contract situation rumbles on.
We will bring you confirmed line-ups at 6:30pm.
Watford vs Chelsea: Team news
Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and N’Golo Kante remain sidelined with injuries while Thomas Tuchel said late calls will be made on Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner.
“We have some players in doubt, maybe we need a bit more time, more examinations,” Tuchel said on Tuesday. “James, Jorginho and Werner, they all trained today with us and there will be some last-minute decisions about the three.”
Romelu Lukaku could “get some minutes”, Tuchel added, as he returns from an ankle injury.
Watford also have several players unavailable, with key winger Ismaila Sarr out for at least a month due to a knee ligament injury.
Goalkeeper Ben Foster, who missed the Leicester game with a groin strain, and defender Nicolas Nkoulou, who sustained a hamstring injury against Manchester United, have also been ruled out until the new year. Emmanuel Dennis is a doubt.
Watford vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Teams news ahead of Premier League fixture
Everything you need to know about the team news ahead of the Premier League encounter between Watford and Chelsea at Vicarage Road tonight
Watford vs Chelsea
Good evening and welcome to The Independent's live coverage of Watford vs Chelsea in the Premier League.
With Manchester City and Liverpool also in action tonight, Thomas Tuchel’s side will be looking to stay ahead of their rivals in the title race after being held by Manchester United last time out.
The Blues looked short in front of goal after dropping points for the second Premier League match in a row at Stamford Bridge, but they could be boosted by the returning Romelu Lukaku at Vicarage Road.
Watford thrashed Manchester United 4-1 on their last outing at Vicarage Road but the Hornets were defeated 4-2 by Leicester City on Sunday, as Claudio Ranieri returned to his former club.
The Italian manager faces another of his former sides in Chelsea this evening with his team coming into tonight’s match just one place above the relegation zone. Both teams are dealing with lengthy injury lists as they enter the hectic winter period.
