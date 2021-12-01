✕ Close 'Nice award because a team effort' - Tuchel on Chelsea winning Club of the Year

Follow all the action as Watford welcome leaders Chelsea in the Premier League this evening.

With Manchester City and Liverpool also in action tonight, Thomas Tuchel’s side will be looking to stay ahead of their rivals in the title race after being held by Manchester United last time out. The Blues looked short in front of goal after dropping points for the second Premier League match in a row at Stamford Bridge, but they could be boosted by the returning Romelu Lukaku at Vicarage Road.

Watford thrashed Manchester United 4-1 on their last home outing but the Hornets were defeated 4-2 by Leicester City on Sunday, as Claudio Ranieri returned to his former club. The Italian manager faces another of his former sides in Chelsea this evening with his team coming into tonight’s match just one place above the relegation zone. Both teams are dealing with lengthy injury lists as they enter the hectic winter period. Follow all the latest updates live below: