Chelsea vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Nicolas Jackson adds fourth goal
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge
Chelsea host West Ham in the Premier League as Mauricio Pochettino’s side look to keep their hopes of Europe this season alive.
The Blues were impressive as they beat Tottenham 2-0 on Thursday night but Pochettino’s side have been inconsistent this season and the manager warned his team that they must replicate their midweek performance against David Moyes’s side.
West Ham are also still within a shot of qualifying for Europe for a fourth season in a row, but they will likely have to win at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, who have won six of their last seven at Stamford Bridge, would go above Manchester United with three points today.
GOAL! Chelsea 5-0 West Ham (Jackson 80’)
Rout complete! With that, Jackson has his 16th of the season, which is as many as Didier Drogba managed in his first Chelsea campaign.
Substitution Trevoh Thomas Chalobah Malo Arthur Gusto
Substitution Thiago Emiliano da Silva Axel Wilson Arthur Disasi Mhakinis Belho
Jackson races through and scores, but the flag is up. He is waving his finger and the replays make it look tight. It was a cool finish from the Senegalese forward, and there is a VAR check ongoing.
Paqueta is sitting on the turf receiving treatment. It doesn't look like he will carry on and Chelsea also look to be making subs as well.
Substitution Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima Aaron William Cresswell
Substitution Mykhailo Mudryk Christopher Alan Nkunku
Madueke has had one of his best games in a Chelsea shirt. He has been a goal threat, direct but also so creative. He has forged five chances for his teammates this game, the highest he has achieved during his time at Chelsea.
WOW! What a chance for Mudryk. The Ukrainian races onto Palmer's clipped-through ball but can't beat Areola. The Frenchman has been West Ham's best player and he ahs conceded four goals.
Substitution Michail Gregory Antonio Daniel William John Ings
