Liveupdated1714920264

Chelsea vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates as Nicolas Jackson adds fourth goal

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Luke Baker
Sunday 05 May 2024 15:44
Comments
Close
Pochettino prepares for 400th game as manager in English football: 'Amazing'

Chelsea host West Ham in the Premier League as Mauricio Pochettino’s side look to keep their hopes of Europe this season alive.

The Blues were impressive as they beat Tottenham 2-0 on Thursday night but Pochettino’s side have been inconsistent this season and the manager warned his team that they must replicate their midweek performance against David Moyes’s side.

West Ham are also still within a shot of qualifying for Europe for a fourth season in a row, but they will likely have to win at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, who have won six of their last seven at Stamford Bridge, would go above Manchester United with three points today.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

GOAL! Chelsea 5-0 West Ham (Jackson 80’)

Rout complete! With that, Jackson has his 16th of the season, which is as many as Didier Drogba managed in his first Chelsea campaign.

(Action Images via Reuters)
Jamie Braidwood5 May 2024 15:44
Chelsea vs West Ham United

Substitution Trevoh Thomas Chalobah Malo Arthur Gusto

5 May 2024 15:41
Chelsea vs West Ham United

Substitution Thiago Emiliano da Silva Axel Wilson Arthur Disasi Mhakinis Belho

5 May 2024 15:41
Chelsea vs West Ham United

Jackson races through and scores, but the flag is up. He is waving his finger and the replays make it look tight. It was a cool finish from the Senegalese forward, and there is a VAR check ongoing.

5 May 2024 15:39
Chelsea vs West Ham United

Paqueta is sitting on the turf receiving treatment. It doesn't look like he will carry on and Chelsea also look to be making subs as well.

5 May 2024 15:35
Chelsea vs West Ham United

Substitution Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima Aaron William Cresswell

5 May 2024 15:35
Chelsea vs West Ham United

Substitution Mykhailo Mudryk Christopher Alan Nkunku

5 May 2024 15:34
Chelsea vs West Ham United

Madueke has had one of his best games in a Chelsea shirt. He has been a goal threat, direct but also so creative. He has forged five chances for his teammates this game, the highest he has achieved during his time at Chelsea.

5 May 2024 15:34
Chelsea vs West Ham United

WOW! What a chance for Mudryk. The Ukrainian races onto Palmer's clipped-through ball but can't beat Areola. The Frenchman has been West Ham's best player and he ahs conceded four goals.

5 May 2024 15:32
Chelsea vs West Ham United

Substitution Michail Gregory Antonio Daniel William John Ings

5 May 2024 15:28

