✕ Close Pochettino prepares for 400th game as manager in English football: 'Amazing'

Chelsea host West Ham in the Premier League as Mauricio Pochettino’s side look to keep their hopes of Europe this season alive.

The Blues were impressive as they beat Tottenham 2-0 on Thursday night but Pochettino’s side have been inconsistent this season and the manager warned his team that they must replicate their midweek performance against David Moyes’s side.

West Ham are also still within a shot of qualifying for Europe for a fourth season in a row, but they will likely have to win at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, who have won six of their last seven at Stamford Bridge, would go above Manchester United with three points today.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.