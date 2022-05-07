Chelsea vs Wolves predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Chelsea’s bid to keep hold of third spot in the Premier League sees them take on Wolves at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

A period of inconsitency on the pitch – and uncertainty off it – has the Blues at risk of slipping below Arsenal in the table, with Thomas Tuchel’s team having been beaten 1-0 by relegation-battling Everton in their most recent outing.

Chelsea’s opponent’s today, Wolves, also have a patchy recent record but are not without ambition.

Bruno Lage’s side, who were beaten 3-0 by Brighton last time out, enter the weekend in eighth place in the table, with a place in next season’s Europa Conference League still very much possible – and a spot in the Europa League unlikely but not unachievable.

Here’s all you need to know about today’s game.

When is it?

Chelsea vs Wolves will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 7 May.

How can I watch it?

The game will not be televised in the UK.

What is the team news?

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel reacts to his team’s defeat by Everton (Getty Images)

Jorginho succumbed to injury at Everton, though the extent of the issue is unknown at the time of writing. N’Golo Kante should be back in the Blues midfield, however, and Andreas Christensen and Ross Barkley are expected to return after suffering from illness. Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain sidelined, however.

For Wolves, Nelson Semedo is set to miss the rest of the season due to a thigh problem sustained against Brighton, and Daniel Podence and Max Kilman will also be absent here.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Alonso; Mount, Pulisic; Havertz.

Wolves:Sa; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Hwang, Jimenez, Neto.

Odds

Chelsea – 1/3

Draw – 4/1

Wolves – 9/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Both teams are in mixed form, both have just about got something to play for; Chelsea are keen to retain third spot, and Wolves still have a shot at European football. Indy Sport is predicting a competitive game, with the hosts to edge it.

Chelsea 2-1 Wolves.