Emma Hayes delighted after Chelsea sign ‘tenacious’ Eve Perisset

Chelsea Women have signed Eve Perisset on a three-year deal from Bordeaux.

The Blues add the 27-year-old defender, who will wear the No 15, after winning both the Women’s Super League and Women’s FA Cup last season.

“It’s a fantastic honour to join Chelsea and to be the first French female player to become a Blue,” said Perisset.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity that has been given to me. The time was right for me to make this big move to London and join the English Super League and I cannot wait to meet the team and the fans later this summer at Kingsmeadow and at the famous Stamford Bridge!”

While manager Emma Hayes added: “Eve brings a wealth of experience and is a versatile player who is able to play in both full-back positions and midfield.

“A tenacious defender, with her mentality and professionalism we have no doubt she will complement the group well.

“We really look forward to welcoming Eve to the team later this summer as we head into the new season.”