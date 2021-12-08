Liveupdated1638982021

Zenit vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Follow all the action from St. Petersburg as the group stage comes to a close

Michael Jones
Wednesday 08 December 2021 16:47
Comments
(playerId?
:)
Close
Chelsea in training before facing Zenit

Chelsea will wrap up their Champions League group campaign with a trip to Russia and an away game with Zenit on Wednesday night, still needing a result to confirm their status as group winners. The Blues have to match in St. Petersburg the result which Juventus earn at home to Malmo to ensure they stay top and ahead of the Italian side on head-to-head, thereby giving Thomas Tuchel’s side seeded status in the last 16.

At Stamford Bridge earlier in the season, a second-half Romelu Lukaku goal earned a 1-0 win for the Premier League outfit; they had recently been on a tremendous run of 10 wins from 12 matches, but defeat to West Ham at the weekend means it’s also only one win from the last three in all competitions. Tuchel will be looking to get back to winning ways and says his team can do so without N’Golo Kante: “He is the Superman, he is the guy who makes the difference, the guy everybody in the whole world wants to have in their midfield,” the manager said. “And we miss him, for a long time. Can we produce results and top performances without N’Golo? Yeah we can, and we’ve proved it already.”

Zenit are already guaranteed to finish third in Group H regardless of tonight’s result. Follow Zenit vs Chelsea updates below:

Recommended

1638982021

Zenit vs Chelsea: Last time out

Zenit St Petersburg and Chelsea have only met in competitive fixtures once and that was back in September this year when the sides clashed at Stamford Bridge for their first Champions League game of the season.

On that occassion Romelu Lukaku scored a 69th minute goal meeting a cross from Cesar Azpilicueta to head the ball into the bottom left-hand corner and give the Blues a 1-0 victory.

Travelling away from home with the knowledge that qualification for the knockout stages is already secure may be to Chelsea’s disadvantage this evening - just ask Manchester City who lost to away to RB Leipzig last night but stll won Group A.

Michael Jones8 December 2021 16:47
1638981670

Zenit vs Chelsea: Antonio Rudiger set for Chelsea exit with Real Madrid leading race

Antonio Rudiger is moving closer to leaving Chelsea as a free agent next summer, with Real Madrid now leading the race to sign the 28-year-old.

Rudiger’s brother, Sahr Senesie, who is also his agent, met with Madrid a few weeks ago to discuss possible terms, with an informal agreement between the parties understood to be in place, although nothing has been signed as of yet.

Antonio Rudiger set for Chelsea exit with Real Madrid leading race

Rudiger’s contract expires in the summer and talks have stalled over extending his deal at Chelsea

Michael Jones8 December 2021 16:41
1638981424

Zenit vs Chelsea: Team changes

Thomas Tuchel makes eight changes to the Chelsea starting XI that lost to West Ham at the weekend. Mason Mount, Reece James and Andreas Christensen are the three players to keep their places.

Kepa Arrizabalaga returns in goal with Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger both rested in favour of Cesar Azpilicueta and Malang Sarr. In midfield are Ross Barkley and Saul Niguez with Callum Hudson-Odoi slotting in at wingback.

Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku join Mount in the forward line.

Michael Jones8 December 2021 16:37
1638981151

Zenit vs Chelsea: Line-ups

Zenit XI: M. Kerzhakov, Karavaev, Barrios, Lovren, Rakitskyy, Douglas Santos, Kuzyaev, Wendel, Malcom, Azmoun, Claudinho

Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, James, Saul Niguez, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Lukaku, Werner

Michael Jones8 December 2021 16:32
1638980909

Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea: Tuchel on Chelsea’s form

For their high standards Chelsea have seemingly entered a little dip in form. Their last three games have seen them draw with Manchester United, struggle against Watford yet ultimately win, and then lose to West Ham at the weekend.

Thomas Tuchel was asked whether he was worried about this potential drop in form and he says he has the ambition to turn things around:

Maybe it seems to you like this but it actually does not [feel like that]. We dropped some points against Manchester United and we found a solution to win at Watford and it was a freak shot at West Ham.

"We’ve had this before, we have lost and we don’t like it. I feel it personally. I have a certain anger and ambition to try to turn things around."

Michael Jones8 December 2021 16:28
1638980509

Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea: Recent results

Chelsea have won four of their five Champions League group matches including a 4-0 demolition over Juventus on Matchday Five at Stamford Bridge.

They should finish top of Group H with a victory over Zenit St Petersburg tonight - unless Juventus rack up a cricket score against Malmo - but they come into the game on the back of a bruising 3-2 loss to West Ham in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel spoke after that defeat about a welling up of anger that he feels when the Blues don’t win and he’ll be wanting to get Chelsea back to winning ways tonight.

Michael Jones8 December 2021 16:21
1638980194

Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea: Early team news

Chelsea take on Zenit St Petersburg this evening and need to match Juventus’ result against Malmo if they want to finish at the top of Group H. Thomas Tuchel will have to decide whether to rest key players or play a strong line-up in order to try and win the group.

Chelsea are without N’Golo Kante who is sidelined and Mateo Kovacic who is isolating following a positive Covid test. Jorginho has not travelled with the squad and will be rested.

With qualification for the last-16 already secure Kepa Arrizabalaga may start in goal for the Blues with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in contention to start. Kai Havertz took a knock in the match against West Ham but has been training with the squad and could also feature.

Michael Jones8 December 2021 16:16
1638976063

Ahead of the match, Zenit boss Sergei Semak has been praising the cohesive nature of Thomas Tuchel’s “well-oiled” Chelsea system.

Chelsea will travel to face Zenit in St Petersburg on Wednesday, where the Blues can seal top spot in Champions League Group H.

If the Premier League side equal or better Juventus’ result against Malmo they will secure first place and a potentially more favourable last-16 draw. Semak was asked about some of the star names in the team but pointed to the well-rounded nature of the Blues’ performances.

“You’re talking about individual players but I would like to point out the importance of the system in general, they are like a German machine, well-oiled,” he said.

“Every person on the pitch knows what to do and how to do it.

“So I would like to refrain from talking about individual qualities, and concentrate more on Chelsea as a team.”

Tuchel runs ‘well-oiled’ system at Chelsea, says Zenit boss

Chelsea will travel to face Zenit in St Petersburg on Wednesday, where the Blues can seal top spot in Champions League Group H.

Karl Matchett8 December 2021 15:07

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in