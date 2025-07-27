England retain European crown with penalty shootout victory over Spain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Substitute Chloe Kelly fired in the winning penalty as England completed another spectacular shootout comeback to defend their title and beat world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties in the Euro 2025 final.

The Lionesses came back twice to reach the decider in Basel and book this revenge mission against the same side who beat them at the 2023 World Cup in Sydney.

And Mariona Caldentey ensured England would need another when she nodded in a 25th-minute opener, cancelled out by her Arsenal team-mate Alessia Russo with a header of her own from Kelly’s cross after the break to make it 1-1.

Hannah Hampton made two spectacular saves in the shootout before Kelly – who made the difference in extra time at Wembley three summers ago – netted another dramatic winner after Salma Paralluelo’s miss.

Lauren James was deemed fit enough to start after coming off at half-time of England’s semi-final comeback over Italy with an ankle issue, while Jess Carter returned to the defence in place of Esme Morgan.

Lucy Bronze overtook Jill Scott to become the Lionesses’ all-time appearance leader in major tournaments, featuring – and starting – for a 36th time.

England had a chance to take an early lead when Russo, released on the right, forced Cata Coll into a save, and James could not connect when the rebound returned in her direction.

England keeper Hampton’s big block denied Esther Gonzalez, who directed a second effort off-target, before Spain nearly gifted England a huge chance just before the 20-minute mark.

Laia Aleixandri was caught sleeping on Coll’s pass, allowing Lauren Hemp to intercept and test the Spanish keeper, who stuck out a leg to let Aleixandri off the hook.

Spain’s patience deep in England’s half paid off when Caldentey finally found the back of the net, the opener initially facilitated by Aitana Bonmati winning her battle with Georgia Stanway near the touchline.

The back-to-back Ballon d’Or winner then found a composed Athenea del Castillo – earning a start in place of Claudia Pina – who her time before working it to Ona Batlle, whose pinpoint delivery allowed Caldentey to power her header into the top right.

Spain were in the driver’s seat by the 41st minute when James, who had taken a knock, was replaced by Kelly, who got herself involved immediately with a wide effort.

Hampton denied Bonmati, then Caldentey before Russo, sandwiched between two Spain centre-backs, drew the sides level, nodding home another sumptuous cross from Kelly in the 57th minute.

Kelly then nearly got herself on the scoresheet with just over 20 minutes remaining, forcing Coll into a low fingertip save.

Russo’s evening was over two minutes later, replaced by 19-year-old breakout star Michelle Agyemang, and it took a spectacular reaction from Hampton to deny Pina, two minutes after the Spanish substitute’s own 71st-minute introduction.

A big Carter block denied Paralluelo, who blazed over, and neither side was able to make the difference after 30 minutes.

Spain looked likelier to score, first through Pina’s curled effort, then Paralluelo came up short in her attempt to cleverly flick in a winner late in the first 15-minute period of extra time.

England resolutely defended against more waves of Spanish attack, but their own was found wanting as they looked to avoid another shootout, their hopes kept alive by two more Hampton saves before Vicky Lopez blazed over.

Coll picked out Kelly’s corner with just under five minutes remaining in extra time, there was another huge Carter intervention to deny Bonmati another chance, and four minutes of stoppage time passed without anyone finding the back of the net.

Bronze, who fired in the winning penalty in England’s semi-final comeback over Sweden, had been forced off in extra time.

Mead found the back of the net with England’s first attempt, but was forced to retake it after VAR determined it had been double-hit after the substitute slipped, and was denied by Coll on her second try.

Patri Guijarro and Alex Greenwood both converted before Hampton leapt to her left, refusing to let Caldentey beat her again, then kept out Bonmati’s effort after Niamh Charles had beaten Coll.

Coll kept out captain Leah Williamson’s attempt, but Paralluelo’s miss opened the door for Kelly – who netted the winner three summers ago.

And just like she did three summers ago at Wembley, Kelly stepped up and scored when it mattered most.