Ian Wright names England’s key mistake in first half of Women’s Euro 2025 final against Spain
Ian Wright criticised Lauren Hemp’s decision-making after the winger missed a golden chance to give England the lead in the first half of their Euro 2025 final with Spain.
Hemp found herself with the first major chance for either side after good work by Lauren James helped hurry Spanish goalkeeper Catalina Coll and turnover possession in the box.
The 24-year-old Manchester City forward steadied herself before firing a low shot from a tight angle which Coll saved well with her left foot, when James had been waiting alongside Hemp with a clearer sight of goal.
And the miss proved costly, as Spain took the lead soon afterwards when Mariona Caldentey headed home in the 25th minute. Ona Batlle whipped in a cross from the right, after good work by Aitana Bonmati, and Caldentey steered it powerfully past a stranded Hannah Hampton in the England goal.
Wright said it was a huge moment in the half.
“I think she has to pass that,” said Wright. “If she does, [James] gets a tap-in. An unbelievable chance ... she has to cut that back to Lauren James.”
Wright said England were “off it” in the first period and lacked sharpness to match Spain.
But England recovered in the second period, scoring through Alessia Russo’s header to restore parity.
