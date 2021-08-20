Christian Pulisic to miss Chelsea’s game at Arsenal after positive Covid test

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic is out of the weekend clash with Arsenal after returning a positive Covid test, manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

The United States international started last weekend in the opening game of the Premier League season, scoring in the 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, but misses out on the chance to put a run of games together.

“Christian it’s unfortunately pretty easy to explain, he had a positive test [for Covid] and needs to follow the protocols,” said Tuchel in his pre-match press conference.

“He is not training or available for the game.”

There was better news elsewhere ahead of the first big London derby of the campaign, with Hakim Ziyech and N’Golo Kante both looking ready to rejoin the side.

“Hakim and N’Golo were in training today, did everything with no problems so need a more intense session tomorrow with them and decide after. It seems positive both can be in the squad for Sunday.”

Tuchel also provided an update on Trevoh Chalobah, saying he hoped a new contract would be agreed with the 22-year-old who has started the campaign in the team.

However, with contract talks outside of the head coach’s remit, he clarified he had no idea if the extension would be agreed and was simply hopeful that Chelsea could find an agreement. Chalobah has started his time in the team in defence, but Tuchel acknowledged he could become a midfield option in time, too.