The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Is Club Brugge v Arsenal on TV? Channel, kick-of time and how to watch Champions League
Arsenal are on a run of five straight Champions League wins and face a Club Brugge side who have just sacked their manager
Arsenal have the chance to extend their perfect Champions League record as they travel to Club Brugge tonight.
The Gunners have won five from five in the Champions League to sit at the top of the standings, following an impressive victory at home to Bayern Munich last time out.
Three more points tonight would securely booked their place in the last-eight, and allow Mikel Arteta some breathing room during a hectic period as Arsenal battle on multiple fronts.
Arsenal were stunned by Aston Villa’s late winner on Saturday, ending their long unbeaten run, but they remain two points clear in the Premier League.
They face a Club Brugge side who played out a 3-3 draw with Barcelona earlier this season, but who have just sacked their manager, Nicky Hayen, after defeat to St. Truiden.
Here’s everything you need to know
When is Club Brugge v Arsenal?
Kick off is 8pm GMT on Wednesday 10 December in Brugge.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.
Subscribers can also stream the action online via discovery+. If you’re not a subscriber, you can purchase a TNT Sports subscription via discovery+ here, for only £30.99 per month.
What is the Arsenal team news?
Gabriel Jesus could make a long-awaited return for Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday, but Declan Rice (ill) and Leandro Trossard (calf) join a lengthy list of players sidelined for the Premier League leaders, manager Mikel Arteta said on Tuesday.
The Brazilian striker has been out since January after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee in an FA Cup tie against Manchester United, but returned to training last month and was an unused substitute against Chelsea and Brentford in the last few weeks.
Arteta could ring the changes in order to keep his starting players fresh.
Arsenal predicted line-up
Raya; White, Timber, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Norgaard, Merino; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments