Club World Cup 2025: Results, fixtures and how to watch final for free
Chelsea and PSG meet with world champion status on the line
The Fifa Club World Cup 2025 comes to a head as Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain square off with world champion status on the line.
The Blues haven’t had the easiest ride to the Club World Cup final, having suffered one of the first shocks of the tournament in a 3-1 group stage loss to Flamengo before seeing their last 16 tie with Benfica marred by a two-hour weather delay.
- Watch every Fifa Club World Cup game free on DAZN.
They’ve managed to battle through, though, overcoming their Brazilian demons to beat Palmeiras, before a Joao Pedro brace gave them a win over the Tricolour to set up a date with destiny at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.
Enzo Maresca’s side will now face European champions PSG in the final, who thrashed Real Madrid to book their place in the showdown.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Club World Cup and the full schedule and fixtures:
How to watch Club World Cup 2025
DAZN will be broadcasting each match of the tournament live, from the opener up to and including the final, for free in the UK.
All users need to do is sign up for the company’s DAZN Freemium service, with the option to watch ad-free coverage for £14.99.
Users can watch DAZN from anywhere by using the DAZN App on TVs, smartphones and any device with a web browser.
The streaming service has hired several footballing legends as part of it’s coverage team, with Ronaldo Nazario, Claude Makelele, Sami Khedira, John Obi Mikel and Christian Vieri among the former players to feature on the punditry line-up, alongside Shay Given and Premier League striker Callum Wilson.
Ade Oladipo, Kelly Somers and Olivia Buzaglo will act as hosts for the coverage alongside former Football Italia presenter James Richardson.
And Conor McNamara will head the commentary team, with former Premier League players Andros Townsend, Michael Brown, Brad Friedel, Rob Green and Danny Higginbotham among the notable co-commentators.
Club World Cup results, schedule and fixtures
ROUND OF 16
Saturday, June 28
Match 49: Palmeiras 1-0 Botafogo
Match 50: Benfica 1-4 Chelsea
Sunday, June 29
Match 51: PSG 4-0 Inter Miami
Match 52: Flamengo 2-4 Bayern Munich
Monday, June 30
Match 53: Inter Milan 0-2 Fluminense
Match 54: Manchester City 3-4 Al-Hilal (AET)
Tuesday, July 1
Match 55: Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus
Match 56: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Monterrey
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday, July 4
Match 57: Palmeiras 1-2 Chelsea
Match 58: Fluminense 2-1. Al-Hilal
Saturday, July 5
Match 59: PSG 2-0 Bayern Munich
Match 60: Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday, July 8
Match 61: Chelsea 2-0 Fluminense
Wednesday, July 9
Match 62: PSG 4-0 Real Madrid
FINAL
Sunday, July 13
Match 63: Chelsea vs PSG (East Rutherford)
GROUP STAGE
Saturday, June 14
Group A: Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami
Sunday, June 15
Group C: Bayern Munich 10-0 Auckland City
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atlético Madrid
Group A: Palmeiras 0-0 Porto
Group B: Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders
Monday, June 16
Group C: Chelsea 2-0 LAFC
Group D: Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica
Group C: Flamengo 2-0 Espérance de Tunis
Tuesday, June 17
Group F: Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
Group E River Plate 3-1 Urawa Red Diamonds
Group F: Ulsan HD 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
Group E: Monterrey 1-1 Inter Milan
Wednesday, June 18
Group G: Manchester City 2-0 Wydad AC
Group H: Real Madrid 1-1 Al Hilal
Group H: Pachuca 1-2 FC Salzburg
Group G: Al Ain 0-5 Juventus
Thursday, June 19
Group A: Palmeiras 2-0 Al Ahly
Group A: Inter Miami 2-1 Porto
Group B: Seattle Sounders 1-3 Atlético Madrid
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Botafogo
Friday, June 20
Group C: Benfica 6-0 Auckland City
Group D: Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea
Group D: LAFC 0-1 Espérance de Tunis,
Group C: Bayern Munich 2-1 Boca Juniors
Saturday, June 21
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-4 Borussia Dortmund
Group E: Inter Milan 2-1 Urawa Red Diamonds
Group F: Fluminense 4-2 Ulsan HD
Group E: River Plate 0-0 Monterrey
Sunday, June 22
Group G: Juventus 4-1 Wydad AC
Group H: Real Madrid 3-1 Pachuca
Group H: FC Salzburg 0-0 Al Hilal
Group G: Manchester City 6-0 Al Ain
Monday, June 23
Group B: Atlético Madrid 1-0 Botafogo
Group B: Seattle Sounders 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Group A: Inter Miami 2-2 Palmeiras
Group A: Porto 4-4 Al Ahly
Tuesday, June 24
Group C: Benfica 1-0 Bayern Munich
Group C: Auckland City 1-1 Boca Juniors
Group D: Espérance de Tunis 0-3 Chelsea
Group D: LAFC 1-1 Flamengo
Wednesday, June 25
Group F: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Ulsan HD
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Fluminense
Group E: Inter Milan 2-0 River Plate
Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds 0-4 Monterrey
Thursday, June 26
Group G: Wydad AC 1-2 Al Ain
Group G: Juventus 2-5 Manchester City
Group H: Al Hilal 2-0 Mexico Pachuca
Group H: FC Salzburg 0-3 Real Madrid
How did clubs qualify?
The 32 entrants are listed below, as well as how they earned qualification:
- Al Ahly (EGY) – 2020/21, 2022/23 and 2023/24 CAF Champions League
- Wydad (MAR) – 2021/22 CAF Champions League
- ES Tunis (TUN) - CAF ranking pathway
- Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) - CAF ranking pathway
- Al Hilal (KSA) – 2021 AFC Champions League
- Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) – 2022 AFC Champions League
- Al Ain (UAE) - 2023/24 AFC Champions League
- Ulsan HD FC (KOR) - AFC ranking pathway
- Chelsea (ENG) – 2020/21 UEFA Champions League
- Real Madrid (ESP) – 2021/22 and 2023/24 UEFA Champions League
- Manchester City (ENG) – 2022/23 UEFA Champions League
- Bayern Munich (GER) – UEFA ranking pathway
- Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – UEFA ranking pathway
- Inter Milan (ITA) – UEFA ranking pathway
- Porto (POR) - UEFA ranking pathway
- Benfica (POR) – UEFA ranking pathway
- Borussia Dortmund (GER) - UEFA ranking pathway
- Juventus (ITA) - UEFA ranking pathway
- Atletico Madrid (ESP) - UEFA ranking pathway
- FC Salzburg (AUT) - UEFA ranking pathway
- Monterrey (MEX) – 2021 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Seattle Sounders (USA) – 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup
- LAFC (USA) – 2025 Concacaf play-off
- Pachuca (MEX) - 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Auckland City (NZL) – OFC ranking pathway
- Palmeiras (BRA) – 2021 CONMEBOL Libertadores
- Flamengo (BRA) – 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores
- Fluminense (BRA) – 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores
- Botafogo(BRA) - 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores
- River Plate (ARG) - CONMEBOL ranking pathway
- Boca Juniors (ARG) - CONMEBOL ranking pathway
- Inter Miami (USA) - Host nation slot
Odds
Accurate as of 27/06/25
Manchester City 11/4
PSG 10/3
Real Madrid 5/1
Bayern Munich 7/1
Chelsea 12/1
Inter Milan 16/1
Palmeiras 25/1
Borussia Dortmund 33/1
Flamengo 33/1
Juventus 33/1
Benfica 40/1
Botafogo 40/1
Al Hilal 50/1
Fluminense 66/1
Inter Miami 100/1
Monterrey 100/1
When and where will the Club World Cup be held?
The 2025 Club World Cup takes place in the United States and begins on 15 June with the final on 13 July. The venues are as follows, with Miami hosting the opening match and the final held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia
- TQL Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio
- Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina
- Rose Bowl Stadium – Los Angeles, California
- Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, Florida
- GEODIS Park – Nashville, Tennessee
- MetLife Stadium – New Jersey
- Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Florida
- Inter&Co Stadium – Orlando, Florida
- Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington
- Audi Field – Washington, DC.
What’s the format?
The top two teams in each group progress to the knockout stage, which begins with a last 16 stage, before quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final. There is no third-place play-off.
