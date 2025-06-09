Thomas Tuchel explains why Club World Cup will give Liverpool and Arsenal huge advantage next season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel believes the Club World Cup will give Liverpool and Arsenal a major benefit in next season’s title race as he argued it will come at a considerable cost to Chelsea and Manchester City.

Reigning champions Liverpool and runners-up Arsenal have a summer off while the two Premier League spots in the expanded competition have gone to the 2021 and 2023 Champions League winners.

England manager Tuchel expects the fatigue from the month-long tournament in the United States to have a knock-on effect next season and believes there will be consequences for him, though he is trying not to worry about them right now.

But the former Chelsea manager can see how it will make a difference in club competitions as either or both of his old club and Pep Guardiola’s team could be playing in a final in New York on 13 July.

“I think it will have a huge impact and it will give Liverpool and Arsenal a huge advantage in the next season to not be there,” he said.

“I think it will be a very nice experience for the players who are there to play this tournament for the first time so it is mixed feelings about it. I decided not to worry too much because why should I? It is a given and no one knows what will be the outcome of it or the effect. We will deal with the effect when the effect comes. We have a lot of teams in Champions League next season and European football and let’s see.”

Tuchel’s England squad to face Senegal on Tuesday includes four Chelsea players who will head to the Club World Cup as well as Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and the Real Madrid duo of Jude Bellingham and new signing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

England boss Thomas Tuchel is mulling his options ahead of a friendly against Senegal ( PA )

But he said none have told him they want to sit out the friendly with Senegal in Nottingham.

He added: “There is not one player who says, ‘by the way, I would like to be on the bench and save myself for the Club World Cup’ so they are hungry to play.”

Tuchel is considering whether to start one of his back-up goalkeepers against Senegal. James Trafford is uncapped and Dean Henderson has only made two senior international appearances after he chose to pick the regular Jordan Pickford against the minnows of Andorra on Saturday.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get 4 months free with ExpressVPN Servers in 105 Countries

Superior Speeds

Works on all your devices Try for free ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“Jordan is, in the moment, in front,” he explained. “We chose a very, very serious line-up against Andorra to also not give the signal that we are preparing something or trying something. There was no doubt we could have played with Trafford or Dean Henderson in goal against Andorra but Jordan is, in the moment, slightly ahead. He will do everything to stay ahead and the others, hopefully, to do everything to challenge him but tomorrow could be a time to give some minutes to Dean or Trafford.”

Watch the Club World Cup live on DAZN