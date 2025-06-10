The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
When does the first summer transfer window close before Club World Cup?
The transfer window traditionally closes at 11pm BST, but has been pushed forward this summer
The first transfer window of the summer is set to come to close as teams face a race against time to get deals over the line ahead of the Club World Cup.
This early-June mini window is a fresh alteration to summer transfer proceedings - an additional registration period created by Fifa which national associations could adopt if they had teams involved in the inaugural competition, which starts in the United States on June 14.
The Premier League opted to take on the new window, allowing Manchester City and Chelsea to make signings before the start of the tournament. Both have been active in the 10-day period, with City having completed the signing of Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, while Chelsea have acquired Ipswich striker Liam Delap.
And while numerous of other clubs have taken advantage of the window, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United also completing transfers, teams have just a few hours left until the transfer window slams shut again.
Here is everything you need to know about the pre-Club World Cup transfer deadline.
When does the first summer transfer window close?
The transfer window traditionally closes at 11pm BST, but an earlier deadline of 7pm has been put in place for the short window which shuts on Tuesday 10 June.
The earlier deadline is intended to allow club and league officials to complete their work at more sociable hours rather than still be at their desks well beyond midnight.
When does the summer transfer window reopen?
The main summer transfer window will reopen on June 16 and runs until September 1, on which a deadline of 7pm will also be in place.
