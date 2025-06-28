Club World Cup ‘the worst idea ever’, says Jurgen Klopp

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has criticised the revamped Club World Cup, calling it the “worst idea ever implemented in football”.

In an interview with German newspaper Die Welt, published on Friday, Klopp said the tournament would put more strain on an already packed calendar for the players.

The expanded format features a 32-team event held every four years during the pre-season, in the summers between major international tournaments.

“It's all about the game and not the surrounding events - and that's why the Club World Cup is the worst idea ever implemented in football in this regard,” he said.

“It's a pointless competition. Whoever wins it will be the worst winner of all time because they’ll have played all summer and then gone straight back into the league.

“There are people who have never been involved in the day-to-day business of football and are now coming up with ideas.”

Klopp also added his name to the chorus of voices highlighting that today’s players are getting less and less time to rest, warning that adding another tournament was potentially dangerous for their health.

“It’s too many games. I fear that next season we will see injuries like never before. If not then, they’ll come during or after the Club World Cup,” the German said.

“There’s no real recovery for those involved, neither physically nor mentally.”

Klopp, who ended his highly successful nine-year stint with Liverpool in 2024, is now head of global soccer for Red Bull, owners of several clubs including RB Leipzig and New York Red Bulls.

Klopp was also asked if he would like to coach again, but said, “I don’t want that anymore. I have a job now that fulfils me and is also intense. I don’t sleep in the morning and I don’t go to bed later at night, but I can organise my work much better.”

