Lauren James set for timely England injury return ahead of Euro 2025

Lauren James is in line for her first appearance since sustaining a hamstring injury in April when England host Jamaica in Sunday’s Women’s Euro 2025 send-off friendly.

The Chelsea forward, 23, has been unable to feature for club or country since limping off midway through the Lionesses’ 5-0 Nations League win against Belgium nearly three months ago.

James returned to training last week and boss Sarina Wiegman says the England star could feature in Sunday’s final warm-up friendly against Jamaica at Leicester’s King Power Stadium.

“We have to manage the minutes,” the Lionesses head coach said. “She’s doing really well, but of course she hasn’t played games yet. But she’s in a good place.

“She will likely come off the bench, we can manage that a bit. She showed up on the training session really well. She could cope with loads and recover from loads. Her performance has been really good.

“She’s ready, we’re just still growing into minutes. This is the first time in a while that she’s coming into a game and [she needs to] get through that. Then we’ll take it from there towards the tournament.”

open image in gallery England have been training ahead of their final friendly before Euro 2025

James sparkled during England’s run to the World Cup final in Australia two years ago and team-mate Jess Carter says it is “really exciting” for her to be back.

“For me she’s a good friend and we all know she is an incredible footballer, but I think the most impressive thing for me is just that she has come back in like a new player,” the defender said.

“Maybe the injury was a bit of a blessing in disguise, in terms of that she just looks so fresh, so sharp, and she really impacts the game and the team.

“And she is a pain to play against. Good luck to any of the other players having to play against her in the tournament.”

open image in gallery Lauren James was a key cog as England reached the 2023 World Cup final ( Getty )

England kick off their Euros title defence against France in Zurich next Saturday, before Group D continues with clashes against the Netherlands and Wales.

It is a tough-looking pool, but Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham has said that Wiegman will stay regardless of the outcome in Switzerland.

“We’ve had conversations and, of course, I extended my contract until 2027, after the World Cup,” said the Lionesses boss, who has led England to Euros glory and a World Cup final in her two tournaments at the helm.

“We’re going into a new tournament now and I feel very happy here. I’m excited to go into a new tournament.

“I’m not looking too much ahead – the contract is until 2027 and I’ve always felt so much support from Mark and the board and I still feel that way. And it’s really nice that he confirms that.”