Liverpool have reached an agreement with PSV to sign the Netherlands international Cody Gakpo, one of the stars of the Qatar World Cup.

The Dutch club confirmed on Monday night that a deal is set to be completed, with Gakpo travelling to Liverpool to undergo a medical.

Liverpool have acted swiftly to sign the 23-year-old attacker, with Manchester United and Chelsea also said to be interested in a transfer.

Gakpo scored three goals at the World Cup and helped the Netherlands reach the quarter-finals in Qatar.

