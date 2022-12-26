Jump to content

Cody Gakpo: Liverpool set to beat Manchester United to transfer of World Cup star

The 23-year-old is set to travel to Liverpool for a medical

Jamie Braidwood
Monday 26 December 2022 22:09
(Getty Images)

Liverpool have reached an agreement with PSV to sign the Netherlands international Cody Gakpo, one of the stars of the Qatar World Cup.

The Dutch club confirmed on Monday night that a deal is set to be completed, with Gakpo travelling to Liverpool to undergo a medical.

Liverpool have acted swiftly to sign the 23-year-old attacker, with Manchester United and Chelsea also said to be interested in a transfer.

Gakpo scored three goals at the World Cup and helped the Netherlands reach the quarter-finals in Qatar.

More follows

