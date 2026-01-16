When is the Conference League play-off draw? Date, time and how to watch as Crystal Palace learn opponents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The draw for the play-off round of the Uefa Conference League takes place today, with clubs including Crystal Palace and Fiorentina learning their routes to the last 16 this afternoon.

The ceremony sees the teams who finished between 9th and 24th in the league phase drawn out to face each other over two legs in a bid to reach the knockout phases proper.

Several sides who are among the favourites for the competition – including Palace – are in the draw alongside a range of European clubs, from minnows KuPS and Zrinjski Mostar to Italian giants and two-time runners-up Fiorentina.

Ties will be played on 19 and 26 February, with those sides who finished between 9th and 16th playing the second legs at home in principle.

Here’s everything you need to know about the draw.

When is the Conference League play-off draw?

The draw for the play-offs will take place on Friday, 16 January at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The draw is scheduled to begin at 12pm GMT (1pm CET).

How can I watch it?

The draw will be streamed live on Uefa.com and the official Uefa Conference League app.

How does the draw work?

According to Uefa, “clubs are paired based on their positions at the end of the league phase, and they form four seeded pairs (clubs in positions 9 and 10, 11 and 12, 13 and 14, and 15 and 16) and four unseeded pairs (positions 17 and 18, 19 and 20, 21 and 22, and 23 and 24).”

Then, the clubs in each seeded pair are drawn into the knockout phase bracket, against the clubs in each unseeded pair: clubs 9 or 10 against clubs 23 or 24, clubs 11 or 12 against clubs 21 or 22, clubs 13 or 14 against clubs 19 or 20, and clubs 15 or 16 against clubs 17 or 18.

This means that clubs already know that they will face one of two teams. In the case of Palace, the Eagles will be drawn against one of the sides who finished 23rd or 24th, so either HŠK Zrinjski Mostar of Bosnia or SK Sigma Olomouc of Czechia.

open image in gallery The draw bracket for the Conference League play-offs ( Uefa )

Which teams are involved?

There are 16 teams in the draw in total, with eight seeded clubs and another eight unseeded clubs. The teams who finished between 9th and 16th in the league phase are seeded, with those finishing between 17th and 24th unseeded.

Seeded teams

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Celje (SLO)

Crystal Palace (ENG)

Fiorentina (ITA)

Lausanne-Sport (SUI)

Lech Poznań (POL)

Rijeka (CRO)

Samsunspor (TUR)

Unseeded teams

Drita (KOS)

Jagiellonia (POL)

KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

Noah (ARM)

Omonoia (CYP)

Shkëndija (MKD)

Sigma Olomouc (CZE)

Zrinjski (BIH)

Conference League key dates

The knockout round play-offs will take place on 19 & 26 February 2026 respectively, with the seeded teams playing the second legs at home.

Remaining key dates for the rest of the competition include:

Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final draws: 27 February 2026

Round of 16: 12 & 19 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 9 & 16 April 2026

Semi-finals: 30 April & 7 May 2026

Final: 27 May 2026 (Leipzig)