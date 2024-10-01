Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Luke Baker
Tuesday 01 October 2024 17:45 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Match ends, Coventry City 3, Blackburn Rovers 0.

1 October 2024 21:42

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Second Half ends, Coventry City 3, Blackburn Rovers 0.

1 October 2024 21:42

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Attempt saved. Amario Cozier-Duberry (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Buckley.

1 October 2024 21:40

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Foul by Jack Rudoni (Coventry City).

1 October 2024 21:40

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

1 October 2024 21:37

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Foul by Yuki Ohashi (Blackburn Rovers).

1 October 2024 21:35

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Danny Batth (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 October 2024 21:34

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Substitution, Coventry City. Ellis Simms replaces Brandon Thomas-Asante.

1 October 2024 21:32

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Substitution, Coventry City. Victor Torp replaces Josh Eccles.

1 October 2024 21:32

Coventry City vs Blackburn Rovers

Hayden Carter (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1 October 2024 21:32

