Coventry City vs Bristol City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena
Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Bristol City in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Coventry City vs Bristol City
Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Coventry City vs Bristol City
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.
Coventry City vs Bristol City
Foul by Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City).
Coventry City vs Bristol City
Attempt saved. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Milan van Ewijk.
Coventry City vs Bristol City
Foul by Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City).
Coventry City vs Bristol City
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Liam Kitching.
Coventry City vs Bristol City
Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Coventry City vs Bristol City
Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Coventry City vs Bristol City
Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).
Coventry City vs Bristol City
Goal! Coventry City 1, Bristol City 0. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies