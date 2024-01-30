Jump to content

Liveupdated1706646304

Coventry City vs Bristol City LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Luke Baker
Tuesday 30 January 2024 18:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Bristol City in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1706646297

Coventry City vs Bristol City

Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30 January 2024 20:24
1706646209

Coventry City vs Bristol City

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.

30 January 2024 20:23
1706646019

Coventry City vs Bristol City

Foul by Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City).

30 January 2024 20:20
1706645992

Coventry City vs Bristol City

Attempt saved. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Milan van Ewijk.

30 January 2024 20:19
1706645865

Coventry City vs Bristol City

Foul by Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City).

30 January 2024 20:17
1706645808

Coventry City vs Bristol City

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Liam Kitching.

30 January 2024 20:16
1706645724

Coventry City vs Bristol City

Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30 January 2024 20:15
1706645639

Coventry City vs Bristol City

Milan van Ewijk (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30 January 2024 20:13
1706645638

Coventry City vs Bristol City

Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).

30 January 2024 20:13
1706645566

Coventry City vs Bristol City

Goal! Coventry City 1, Bristol City 0. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

30 January 2024 20:12

