Coventry City vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena
Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Ipswich Town in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Coventry City vs Ipswich Town
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Václav Hladky.
Attempt saved. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milan van Ewijk.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.
Attempt blocked. Liam Kelly (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Dasilva.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Wes Burns (Ipswich Town).
Foul by Kasey Palmer (Coventry City).
Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
