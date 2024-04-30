Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1714505764

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Luke Baker
Tuesday 30 April 2024 19:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Ipswich Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1714505642

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Václav Hladky.

30 April 2024 20:34
1714505638

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

Attempt saved. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.

30 April 2024 20:33
1714505634

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

Attempt blocked. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Milan van Ewijk.

30 April 2024 20:33
1714505445

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.

30 April 2024 20:30
1714505406

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

Attempt blocked. Liam Kelly (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Dasilva.

30 April 2024 20:30
1714505367

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Cameron Burgess.

30 April 2024 20:29
1714505319

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

30 April 2024 20:28
1714505243

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

Delay in match because of an injury Wes Burns (Ipswich Town).

30 April 2024 20:27
1714505213

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

Foul by Kasey Palmer (Coventry City).

30 April 2024 20:26
1714505156

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

Ben Sheaf (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

30 April 2024 20:25

