Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1707655504

Coventry City vs Millwall LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Luke Baker
Sunday 11 February 2024 11:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Millwall in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1707655450

Coventry City vs Millwall

Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

11 February 2024 12:44
1707655323

Coventry City vs Millwall

Offside, Coventry City. Haji Wright is caught offside.

11 February 2024 12:42
1707655052

Coventry City vs Millwall

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Wes Harding.

11 February 2024 12:37
1707655051

Coventry City vs Millwall

Attempt blocked. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.

11 February 2024 12:37
1707654934

Coventry City vs Millwall

Offside, Coventry City. Haji Wright is caught offside.

11 February 2024 12:35
1707654893

Coventry City vs Millwall

Attempt missed. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

11 February 2024 12:34
1707654701

Coventry City vs Millwall

Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

11 February 2024 12:31
1707654593

Coventry City vs Millwall

Foul by Zian Flemming (Millwall).

11 February 2024 12:29
1707654287

Coventry City vs Millwall

Victor Torp (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11 February 2024 12:24
1707654232

Coventry City vs Millwall

Romain Esse (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.

11 February 2024 12:23

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in