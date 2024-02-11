Coventry City vs Millwall LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena
Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Millwall in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Coventry City. Haji Wright is caught offside.
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Wes Harding.
Attempt blocked. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Callum O'Hare.
Offside, Coventry City. Haji Wright is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zian Flemming (Millwall).
Victor Torp (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Romain Esse (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.
