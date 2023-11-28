Jump to content

Liveupdated1701202983

Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Luke Baker
Tuesday 28 November 2023 18:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Plymouth Argyle in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1701202969

Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle

Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.

28 November 2023 20:22
1701202924

Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle

Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

28 November 2023 20:22
1701202798

Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Bradley Collins.

28 November 2023 20:19
1701202721

Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle

Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

28 November 2023 20:18
1701202611

Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Jamie Allen (Coventry City).

28 November 2023 20:16
1701202484

Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle

Attempt missed. Jamie Allen (Coventry City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bobby Thomas with a through ball.

28 November 2023 20:14
1701202410

Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle

Offside, Coventry City. Ben Sheaf tries a through ball, but Haji Wright is caught offside.

28 November 2023 20:13
1701202323

Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle

Foul by Joe Edwards (Plymouth Argyle).

28 November 2023 20:12
1701202294

Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle

Temporary attempt by: Bobby Thomas(Coventry City).

28 November 2023 20:11
1701202268

Coventry City vs Plymouth Argyle

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Joe Edwards.

28 November 2023 20:11

