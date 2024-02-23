Jump to content

Liveupdated1708719605

Coventry City vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Luke Baker
Friday 23 February 2024 18:45
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Preston North End in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1708719589

Coventry City vs Preston North End

Foul by Ellis Simms (Coventry City).

23 February 2024 20:19
1708719586

Coventry City vs Preston North End

Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

23 February 2024 20:19
1708719527

Coventry City vs Preston North End

Foul by Haji Wright (Coventry City).

23 February 2024 20:18
1708719508

Coventry City vs Preston North End

Substitution, Coventry City. Kasey Palmer replaces Tatsuhiro Sakamoto because of an injury.

23 February 2024 20:18
1708719463

Coventry City vs Preston North End

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

23 February 2024 20:17
1708719216

Coventry City vs Preston North End

Delay in match because of an injury Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City).

23 February 2024 20:13
1708719038

Coventry City vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) right footed shot from more than 35 yards.

23 February 2024 20:10
1708718976

Coventry City vs Preston North End

Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).

23 February 2024 20:09
1708718837

Coventry City vs Preston North End

Goal! Coventry City 0, Preston North End 2. Will Keane (Preston North End) right footed shot from very close range.

23 February 2024 20:07
1708718831

Coventry City vs Preston North End

Attempt blocked. Emil Riis (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mads Frökjaer-Jensen.

23 February 2024 20:07

