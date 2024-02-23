Coventry City vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Preston North End in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Coventry City vs Preston North End
Foul by Ellis Simms (Coventry City).
Coventry City vs Preston North End
Liam Lindsay (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Coventry City vs Preston North End
Foul by Haji Wright (Coventry City).
Coventry City vs Preston North End
Substitution, Coventry City. Kasey Palmer replaces Tatsuhiro Sakamoto because of an injury.
Coventry City vs Preston North End
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Coventry City vs Preston North End
Delay in match because of an injury Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City).
Coventry City vs Preston North End
Attempt missed. Alan Browne (Preston North End) right footed shot from more than 35 yards.
Coventry City vs Preston North End
Foul by Alan Browne (Preston North End).
Coventry City vs Preston North End
Goal! Coventry City 0, Preston North End 2. Will Keane (Preston North End) right footed shot from very close range.
Coventry City vs Preston North End
Attempt blocked. Emil Riis (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mads Frökjaer-Jensen.
