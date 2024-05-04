Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Coventry City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.
Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.
Foul by Luis Binks (Coventry City).
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Sheaf with a cross.
Haji Wright (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Paul Smyth replaces Kenneth Paal.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Ilias Chair is caught offside.
Foul by Luis Binks (Coventry City).
Attempt missed. Luis Binks (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Torp with a cross following a corner.
