Liveupdated1714829104

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Luke Baker
Saturday 04 May 2024 11:30
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Queens Park Rangers in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1714829025

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers

Match ends, Coventry City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.

4 May 2024 14:23
1714828965

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers

Second Half ends, Coventry City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.

4 May 2024 14:22
1714828928

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Luis Binks (Coventry City).

4 May 2024 14:22
1714828903

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Morgan Fox.

4 May 2024 14:21
1714828900

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt blocked. Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Sheaf with a cross.

4 May 2024 14:21
1714828872

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers

Haji Wright (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

4 May 2024 14:21
1714828835

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers

Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Paul Smyth replaces Kenneth Paal.

4 May 2024 14:20
1714828800

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers

Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Ilias Chair is caught offside.

4 May 2024 14:20
1714828697

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers

Foul by Luis Binks (Coventry City).

4 May 2024 14:18
1714828602

Coventry City vs Queens Park Rangers

Attempt missed. Luis Binks (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Victor Torp with a cross following a corner.

4 May 2024 14:16

