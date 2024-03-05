Jump to content

Liveupdated1709669165

Coventry City vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Luke Baker
Tuesday 05 March 2024 18:45
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Rotherham United in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1709669065

Coventry City vs Rotherham United

Haji Wright (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5 March 2024 20:04
1709669028

Coventry City vs Rotherham United

Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 March 2024 20:03
1709668933

Coventry City vs Rotherham United

Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 March 2024 20:02
1709668864

Coventry City vs Rotherham United

Victor Torp (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

5 March 2024 20:01
1709668671

Coventry City vs Rotherham United

Offside, Coventry City. Haji Wright is caught offside.

5 March 2024 19:57
1709668599

Coventry City vs Rotherham United

Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

5 March 2024 19:56
1709668530

Coventry City vs Rotherham United

Foul by Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United).

5 March 2024 19:55
1709668479

Coventry City vs Rotherham United

Attempt missed. Hakeem Odoffin (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christ Tiéhi with a cross following a corner.

5 March 2024 19:54
1709668439

Coventry City vs Rotherham United

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Ellis Simms.

5 March 2024 19:53
1709668433

Coventry City vs Rotherham United

Attempt blocked. Cafú (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

5 March 2024 19:53

