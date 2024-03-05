Coventry City vs Rotherham United LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena
Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Rotherham United in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.
At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Haji Wright (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Bobby Thomas (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Victor Torp (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Coventry City. Haji Wright is caught offside.
Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andy Rinomhota (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Hakeem Odoffin (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christ Tiéhi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Ellis Simms.
Attempt blocked. Cafú (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
