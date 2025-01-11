Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Liveupdated

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: FA Cup result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Luke Baker
Saturday 11 January 2025 16:00 GMT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 144th edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester United the reigning champions after they beat local rivals Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all included as well as the aforementioned Manchester duo - it’s those without silverware in recent years who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle United, Everton and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over six years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but every team takes part: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Match ends, Coventry City 1(4), Sheffield Wednesday 1(3).

11 January 2025 20:53

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Penalty Shootout ends, Coventry City 1(4), Sheffield Wednesday 1(3).

11 January 2025 20:45

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Goal! Coventry City 1(4), Sheffield Wednesday 1(3). Norman Bassette (Coventry City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

11 January 2025 20:44

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Penalty saved. Olaf Kobacki (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

11 January 2025 20:44

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Goal! Coventry City 1(3), Sheffield Wednesday 1(3). Jack Rudoni (Coventry City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

11 January 2025 20:43

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Goal! Coventry City 1(2), Sheffield Wednesday 1(3). Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

11 January 2025 20:42

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Goal! Coventry City 1(2), Sheffield Wednesday 1(2). Josh Eccles (Coventry City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot.

11 January 2025 20:41

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Penalty missed. Jamal Lowe (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot is high and wide to the right.

11 January 2025 20:41

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Penalty saved. Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

11 January 2025 20:40

Coventry City vs Sheffield Wednesday

Goal! Coventry City 1(1), Sheffield Wednesday 1(2). Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

11 January 2025 20:39

