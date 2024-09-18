Coventry City vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE: League Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena
Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL cup.
Liverpool are the reigning champions of the competition following an extra time victory over Chelsea at Wembley last term, Virgil van Dijk scoring the decisive goal to secure a record-extending tenth win of this domestic cup for the Reds.
While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season. Last year, Middlesbrough were the team from outside the top flight to go furthest in the competition, reaching the semi-finals.
Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card.
Brennan Johnson (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Pape Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal! Coventry City 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Djed Spence (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski with a through ball.
Liam Kitching (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.
Attempt blocked. Victor Torp (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ephron Mason-Clark.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.
Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
