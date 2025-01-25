Coventry City vs Watford LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena
Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Watford in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.
Attempt missed. Josh Eccles (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Norman Bassette.
Edo Kayembe (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Oliver Dovin (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Coventry City. Norman Bassette replaces Ellis Simms.
Liam Kitching (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
