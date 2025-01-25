Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Coventry City vs Watford LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Luke Baker
Saturday 25 January 2025 13:01 GMT
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face Watford in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Luton, Burnley and Sheffield United are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will Norwich City, an improving Coventry and beaten play-off finalists Leeds United. At the other end of the table, Wayne Rooney is aiming to revive Plymouth’s fortunes after they narrowly avoided relegation last year, with Portsmouth and Derby the teams promoted from League One along with play-off final winners Oxford.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Coventry City vs Watford

Match ends, Coventry City 2, Watford 1.

25 January 2025 16:53

Coventry City vs Watford

Moussa Sissoko (Watford) is shown the yellow card.

25 January 2025 16:53

Coventry City vs Watford

Second Half ends, Coventry City 2, Watford 1.

25 January 2025 16:53

Coventry City vs Watford

Attempt missed. Josh Eccles (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Norman Bassette.

25 January 2025 16:52

Coventry City vs Watford

Edo Kayembe (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 January 2025 16:50

Coventry City vs Watford

Foul by Mamadou Doumbia (Watford).

25 January 2025 16:49

Coventry City vs Watford

Oliver Dovin (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

25 January 2025 16:49

Coventry City vs Watford

Substitution, Coventry City. Norman Bassette replaces Ellis Simms.

25 January 2025 16:48

Coventry City vs Watford

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

25 January 2025 16:47

Coventry City vs Watford

Liam Kitching (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

25 January 2025 16:47

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in