Liveupdated1698696783

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from The Coventry Building Society Arena

Luke Baker
Monday 30 October 2023 19:00
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Coventry City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1698696710

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion

Attempt blocked. Haji Wright (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Allen.

30 October 2023 20:11
1698696585

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Liam Kitching (Coventry City).

30 October 2023 20:09
1698696573

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion

Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jed Wallace following a corner.

30 October 2023 20:09
1698696547

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Liam Kitching.

30 October 2023 20:09
1698696491

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Jay Dasilva.

30 October 2023 20:08
1698696245

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Bobby Thomas.

30 October 2023 20:04
1698696210

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion

Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Milan van Ewijk.

30 October 2023 20:03
1698696116

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion

First Half begins.

30 October 2023 20:01
1698692729

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

30 October 2023 19:05
1698692406

Coventry City vs West Bromwich Albion

30 October 2023 19:00

