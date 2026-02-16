Is Coventry vs Middlesbrough on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Championship title six-pointer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Championship title race is reaching boiling point as Coventry and Middlesbrough meet in a clash that could end up deciding who tops the table come the end of the season.

Frank Lampard’s Coventry had a 10-point gap at the Championship’s pinnacle at the end of November but a serious dip in form - going on a run of just four wins in 13 league outings - has seen Boro not only close the gap but leapfrog the Sky Blues into first.

Rob Edwards’ defection to Wolves earlier in the season has hardly hampered Middlesbrough’s quest for promotion, with Kim Hellberg’s side currently flying off six wins on the bounce.

The visitors could extend their lead over Coventry to five points and open the gap between themselves and third to nine points if they win on Monday night, while Lampard will know his side could find themselves in a precarious position if they suffer another poor result, with Ipswich set to have two games in hand on them.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Coventry vs Middlesbrough?

Coventry’s clash with Middlesbrough kicks off at 8pm GMT on Monday 16 February at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game for free on ITV4 and streaming service ITVX, with coverage starting at 7:30pm. The game will also be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Team news

Coventry have been boosted by the potential availability of Ephron Mason-Clark, who may return from a foot injury, while January arrivals Jahnoah Markelo and Frank Onyeka could make their debuts.

Middlesbrough’s Leo Castledine will face a late fitness check to see if he is ready to return to the squad, having missed Boro’s last two matches. Hellberg is still without longer-term absentees Alfie Jones, Alex Bangura, George Edmundson and Darragh Lenihan. January recruit Jeremy Sarmiento has been getting up to speed and may be involved after impressing in training.

Predicted line-ups

Coventry XI: Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Woolfenden, Latibeaudiere, Dasilva; Onyeka, Grimes; Sakamoto, Eccles, Esse; Wright.

Middlesbrough XI: Brynn; Brittain, Ayling, Malanda, Targett; Browne, Morris, Hackney; Whittaker, Conway, McGree.