Crawley Town manager Matthew Etherington has left the club after just 32 days in charge.

Etherington, 41, quit his role as Peterborough’s Under-23 boss to take up the role on November 27, replacing Kevin Betsy who was sacked in October.

The former Tottenham midfielder got off to a winning start in his first game in charge but then suffered back-to-back home defeats to Hartlepool and Sutton, the latter featuring a terrible corner routine which attracted much derision on social media.

The losses left Crawley 20th in the League Two table and a club statement released on Thursday confirmed Etherington and assistant manager Simon Davies had left their roles with immediate effect.

Director of football and interim CEO Chris Galley said: “It has become clear to all involved parties that this partnership is not the right fit to carry the club forward and achieve our goals.

“As a result, we have mutually decided to move in a different direction. We wish Matty and Simon well in their future endeavours.”

Only a month earlier, Galley had said upon Etherington’s appointment: “Matthew and Simon both impressed me during the recruitment process, and it was clear to see that their ambitions match those of the club. We are well into the season now and are naturally wanting to push our way up the table as much as possible. I am confident that Matthew and Simon are the right people to ensure that happens.

“I would also like to thank Peterborough for their help in this process and for allowing us to take two valuable members of their coaching staff. This is a great opportunity for the pair of them.”

Etherington himself had acknowledged he was “extremely excited” at the opportunity and said he had held “really positive discussions with the owners”, with the club “set up to be successful.”

Investment group WAGMI United took over ownership of Crawley Town in April and pledged to “shake up the status quo, try out some new ideas, and build a worldwide community of fans” while bringing entertaining football to the club.

The takeover announcement also insisted they would offer “unprecedented transparency and accountability” to supporters and said fans would be able to decide whether key board personnel were able to remain or be replaced if they failed in the objective to earn “promotion to League One by the end of their second season in charge”.

At the time of the takeover John Yems was first-team boss but he departed soon after following racism and discriminatory conduct allegations.

Kevin Betsy was the chosen man to replace him, but he lasted just four months and 12 games before being sacked and replaced by Etherington - who himself has lasted only a quarter of that time before another change being made.

Additional reporting by PA