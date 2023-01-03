✕ Close Cristiano Ronaldo completes shock move to Saudi side Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo will be unveiled as an Al-Nassr player this afternoon following his free transfer to the Saudi Arabian club. Ronaldo’s two-year deal makes him the highest paid footballer in the world with Al-Nassr set to fork out around $200m in a mix of salary and commercial deals for the 37-year-old.

The former Manchester United, Juventus, and Real Madrid striker arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday evening and completed a medical earlier this morning ahead of the presentation which is due to take place at 4pm GMT.

The presentation is expected to be full of theatrics and fanfare for Ronaldo who made the move after a revelatory interview with Piers Morgan closed the book on his time at Old Trafford. In it, he slated the facilities and regime at Manchester United and said that he had no respect for new manager Erik ten Hag who repeatedly started Ronaldo on the bench.

Depending on his fitness, Ronaldo could make his debut on Thursday against Saudi Pro-League side Al-Ta’ee or face Al-Shabab on Saturday.

Follow all the updates as Cristiano Ronaldo completes his move to Saudi Arabia: