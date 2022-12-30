Cristiano Ronaldo joins Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on two-year deal

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

The 37-year-old was a free agent after he was released from his Old Trafford contract in November and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal reportedly worth $75m per season. Ronaldo left Manchester United after giving a series of interviews criticising the club, where he had lost his place in the team under Erik ten Hag.

Al Nassr, who are nine-time winners of the Saudi Pro League, announced the deal as “history in the making”. Ronaldo said: “I’m thrilled for a new experience in a different league and a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring.”

According to reports, Ronaldo’s salary could be worth as much as $200m per year when further commerical deals are included. The Portugal captain added: “I’m very excited to join my teammates, and to help the team to achieve more success.”

Having also played for Sporting CP, Real Madrid and Juventus during his career, as well as an earlier spell with United, Ronaldo now moves outside of Europe for the first time. Ronaldo will play into his 40s if he remains at the club through to the end of his contract in 2025.

Ronaldo had only scored once in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign with the Red Devils, often being left among the subs and in October being suspended by the club for a game after refusing to come on for the final few minutes, before leaving the match early.

United announced his departure with immediate effect shortly after the start of the World Cup 2022, where the forward was captaining his national team.

There in Qatar, Ronaldo scored a penalty against Ghana in the group stage before losing his starting place to Goncalo Ramos and exiting what will surely be his final World Cup in tears as Portugal suffered a shock quarter-final defeat to Morocco.

The Portugal No7 detailed in an interview how he had turned down an offer to go to Saudi Arabia last summer, but he now heads to the Saudi Pro League’s second-most successful side. Prior to signing he had appeared to insist he could still perform at the highest level, whether United or another top team in Europe.

“It’s difficult to tell you 100 per cent, but let’s say I regret [not coming on as sub], but in the same way I felt provoked by the coach,” he said. “Not allowed for me, a coach to put me in three minutes in a game. Sorry, I’m not that kind of player. I know what I can give to teams.”

Ronaldo also had ambitions of crowning his career with a sixth Champions League title and adding to his record 140 goals in the competition. Ronaldo’s rival Lionel Messi, who won the World Cup for the first time this past month, is currently second with 129 Champions League goals.

A five-time Ballon d’Or winner, Ronaldo is one of the greatest and most decorated players of all time. He holds the men’s international goalscoring record with 118 goals and is two matches away from reaching 200 international appearances for Portugal.