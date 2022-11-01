Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Gary Neville ‘gone’, Rio Ferdinand claims

Ronaldo snubbed Neville pitch-side ahead of Man Utd’s game with West Ham at the weekend

Luke Baker
Tuesday 01 November 2022 17:33
Comments
<p>Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed former teammate Gary Neville at the side of the pitch </p>

Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed former teammate Gary Neville at the side of the pitch

(Getty Images)

Rio Ferdinand believes Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with Gary Neville is now ‘gone’ after the Portuguese star snubbed his former Manchester United team-mate by the side of the Old Trafford pitch.

Ahead of United’s clash with West Ham on Sunday - that they went on to win 1-0 - Ronaldo ignored Neville despite greeting fellow Sky Sports pundits Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp as they stood next to the former right-back.

Neville has criticised the 37-year-old for storming down the tunnel and refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month, with the forward appearing to have taken that reprimand to heart.

And Ferdinand, who played alongside both men for the Red Devils, admits the friction between the pair is now unlikely to be resolved, aalthough he explains how he would’ve handled the situation differently.

“I don’t think Cristiano is taking that call (if Neville calls him),” Ferdinand said on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel.

Recommended

“Knowing Cristiano, it’s gone isn’t it. You’ve said what you said and believe what you believe. Nev looked nervous [pitch-side], I have seen that face before and he looked nervous ‘is he gonna talk to me’.

“I think what I would have done differently if I was recreating that scenario, I would maybe have gone and shook a couple of hands and said: ‘you talk too much, cya later’ and then gone. Just a little jab in there.’’

Ronaldo has made a habit of ignoring pundits at the side of the pitch this season, with Carragher being snubbed ahead of United’s clash with Liverpool after he had also criticised the veteran striker - although that relationship appears to have been mended, given the greeting on Sunday.

In response to being blanked, Neville admitted Ronaldo ‘’doesn’t act as though they are former teammates’’ when Micah Richards asked him about the incident in a video he posted on social media.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in