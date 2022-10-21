Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute before storming down the tunnel in the final moments of Manchester United’s win over Tottenham, manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed, leading to his punishment of being dropped from the first-team squad.

Ronaldo will play no part in United’s trip to Chelsea in the Premier League tomorrow and has been made to train alone after Ten Hag made the decision to banish the forward from his group, a stance which has been fully supported by the club’s hierarchy.

The Portugal international made a swift exit from Old Trafford after he walked down the tunnel before full-time, which Ten Hag said clashed with the “standards and values” the Dutchman has set for his players at United.

But the incident was not the first time Ronaldo had left a match early under Ten Hag’s tenure, with the 37-year-old among a group of players who left United’s pre-season friendly with Rayo Vallecano at half-time after being substituted.

Speaking on Friday, Ten Hag said he had warned his players that there would be “consequences” if the behaviour was repeated and Ronaldo’s latest act of ill-discipline had crossed a line for the United manager.

More follows