Cristiano Ronaldo was left surprised when a security official forced him to show his identification ahead of Portugal’s Euro 2020 match against Hungary.

The member of staff quickly chased back to stop the Juventus forward’s journey at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Ronaldo could be seen patiently waiting while the official examined both sides of his plastic lanyard.

And despite Ronaldo wearing a mask under Covid-19 protocol, the security official appeared unaware that he was checking one of the most recognisable faces in the world.

Ronaldo quietly accepted before moving on with a sense of surprise on his face.

The 36-year-old scored a double in the Selecao’s 3-0 victory over Hungary, which took him past Michel Platini as the European Championships’ leading goalscorer.

Though Ronaldo has also made headlines for removing two bottles of Coca-Cola, a tournament sponsor, placed in front of him at a Euro 2020 press conference.

After sliding the bottles out of sight, Ronaldo brandished a bottle of water, telling reporters in Portuguese: “Drink water!”

The 36-year-old, who has been known for his healthy eating and fitness throughout his incredible career, disdainfully muttering “Coca-Cola.”

Ronaldo’s next objective on the field is to overcome Germany on Saturday, with victory able to guarantee their path to the round of 16.

Another personal goal will be to hit three more goals in the Portugal shirt to draw level with Ali Daei’s men’s international goal record on 109.