Ralf Rangnick confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence from the Manchester United squad to face Manchester City in the derby is due to a hip problem.

The Portuguese failed to make the squad for the match at the Etihad Stadium after picking up the issue in training on Friday.

The 37-year-old joined Edinson Cavani on the sidelines, with Rangnick opting to start Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho alongside Bruno Fernandes, who may operate as a false No 9, while Marcus Rashford was left on the bench.

“Edi trained well last three days but, at the end, he didn’t feel quite well enough to play,” Rangnick confirmed. “Cristiano had some problems with his hip on Friday and since then didn’t play.”

Ronaldo is United’s top scorer this season with 15 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions, though Gary Neville insists it is not a big loss for Rangnick.

"Manchester United have been playing on the counter attack [at Manchester City in recent years],” Neville told Sky Sports. “United over the last three or four years have been a counter-attacking team, punching out through Rashford and others on the break.

“Cristiano not being in the team, you'd never say it's a positive, but I don't see it as a big loss you might see it in other games, because I think on the counter attack, Manchester United need to be dangerous today, and they're better off with Rashford up front than Cristiano.”

Team news

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Laporte, João Cancelo, Stones, Rodri, Grealish, De Bruyne(c), Bernardo Silva, Foden, Mahrez.

Subs: Luiz Rosa, Zinchenko, Carson, Mbete, McAtee, de Jesus, Delap, Gündogan, Sterling

Man United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred, Pogba; Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga

Subs: Rashford, Jones, Mata, Henderson, Matic, Bailly, Mejbri, Diogo Dalot, Lingard