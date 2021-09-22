Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother has claimed that the Manchester United striker’s son Cristiano Jr is “even better” than his dad was at the same age.

Dolores Aveiro has high hopes for her grandson, Cristiano Jr, and believes having the top scorer in men’s international football history for a father will only help him develop.

Aveiro also hopes that one of the two will one day play for Sporting Lisbon, where her son began his career before leaving for his first spell at Old Trafford.

“[Cristiano] Ronaldo has to come back here [to Sporting], for me he’d be here,” Aveiro told the ADN de Leao podcast.

“He likes to watch Sporting’s games. I’ve already told him: ‘Son, before I die I want to see you return to Sporting.’

“‘Let’s see...’ he said, but if it isn’t [him], it’s Cristianinho [Cristiano Jr]! At his age, he plays better than Ronaldo.

“At the time, Ronaldo didn’t have a coach, but today Ronaldo is his son’s teacher.”

Cristiano Jr is the oldest of Ronaldo’s four children and has been training at United since his father returned to the club.

The younger Cristiano Ronaldo also spent two years in the Juventus academy.