Cristiano Ronaldo hit “rock bottom” when Jan Oblak tipped an extra-time penalty onto the post, shattering both his and Portugal’s dreams in the moment.

The Portuguese captain was left tear-stained as his teammates rallied around him. The team scraped through on penalties, and on that occasion, Ronaldo did convert from the same spot he had failed to from just a quarter of an hour before hand.

"Even the strongest people have their [bad] days. I was at rock bottom when the team needed me the most,” Ronaldo said afterwards, reported by the BBC.

"Sadness at the start is joy at the end. That’s what football is. Moments, inexplicable moments. I feel sad and happy at the same time.

"But the important thing is to enjoy it. The team did an extraordinary job. We fought right to the end and I think we deserved it because we had more authority."

Cristiano Ronaldo scores in the penalty shoot-out against Slovenia (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Ronaldo has not scored yet at Euro 2024, despite having had a number o chances at the tournament so far, and has missed three of nine penalties taken at international tournaments.

The 39-year-old has been criticised at the European Championship, and there were occasions against Slovenia when he decided to take a free kick, pulling rank ahead of designated set-piece taker Bernardo Silva.

He had chances in normal time, but kept firing straight at goalkeeper Oblak, and despite 20 shots on goal, more than any other player at Euro 2024, he remains goalless.

Ronaldo has scored just one of 60 direct free kicks at major international tournament, and the current tournament is his sixth European Championship.

Roberto Martinez said after the game: “When you see a player, the only player to play in six Euros, with the desire and that belief [like a] young man - those emotions are incredible for someone who has won everything and experienced everything," said Martinez.

"He doesn’t need to care that much and that is why I thank him for the way he is. For caring for the group. For being someone who after missing a penalty was the first penalty taker [in the shootout].

"I knew for certain he had to be the first penalty taker and show us the way to the victory. We are all very, very proud of our captain.”