Oliver Browning | Tuesday 02 July 2024 05:58 BST

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo cries after missing penalty against Slovenia at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after missing an extra-time penalty in Portugal's last-16 Euro 2024 fixture against Slovenia.

The football icon stepped up to fire the ball towards the bottom right corner in the first half of extra time – but Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak produced a stunning save at full stretch to push it onto the post.

The Portugal captain was in tears during the brief interval, having to be consoled by his team-mates before returning to the pitch for the final 15 minutes.

Ronaldo's tears then turned to cheers as Portugal went on to beat Slovenia in the penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Diogo Costa saving three penalties.

