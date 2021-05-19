Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight
Crystal Palace take on Arsenal in the Premier League tonight for what will be Roy Hodgson’s farewell game at Selhurst Park.
Hodgson, 73, announced his retirement from full-time management yesterday.
That means Palace’s final two games of the season will also be the manager’s last matches with the Eagles.
Neither side have a great deal to play for but ninth-place Arsenal will be keen to ensure they finish as high as possible after a disappointing season.
Here is everything you need to know.
When is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal?
The match kicks off tonight, Wednesday 19 May, at 7pm BST.
How to watch on TV
The game will be shown live in the UK on BT Sport.
How to watch online
Subscribers to BT Sport can stream the match live via the BT Sport website and BT Sport app.
Team news
Patrick van Aanholt and Luka Milivojevic missed Palace’s win over Villa due to family reasons but may return.
Arsenal have no fresh injuries. Hector Bellerin is set to be available despite coming off injured last week.
Predicted line-ups
Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Kouyate, Dann, Mitchell; Ayem, Schlug, Reidewald, Eze; Zaha, Benteke
Arsenal: Leno; Chambers, Holding, Mari, Tierney; Partey, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Aubameyang
Prediction
Palace will deliver a good performance for Roy Hodgson. Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal.
