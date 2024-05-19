Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.
Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
Crystal Palace finish the 2023/24 season with an utterly dominant performance against a Villa side who, in truth, look like they are glad the season is finished. Mateta netted the first of his three in the ninth minute, before adding another in the 39th. Both goals were straightforward but well-taken and it meant Palace went into the break with a comfortable lead. Villa had the better of their chances in the first half, which they failed to take, time and time again. The second half started slowly, until from out of nowhere Eze added a third for the home side in the 54th minute. He fired a strong shot past Olsen before the goalkeeper had even dived! Not long after that, in the 63rd minute, Mateta completed his hat trick with a tidy finish across goal, the first for Palace in the league since 2015. Eze then added to his haul with a similar finish to his first, another rocket flew past Olsen to make it five! It may have been more, had VAR not disallowed Mateta’s fourth goal. It turned out to be irrelevant anyway, as Palace ran away with the game in the end. Palace generated 2.48 xG from 15 shots, with Villa having 1.08 xG from eight shots. They finish the season with a loss, but they can find comfort in the Champions League next season. That concludes this live text commentary, thank you for joining and goodbye!
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
FULL-TIME: Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa.
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
Riedewald hunts a goal to finish his Palace career, as he bursts through the middle of the pitch, into the box. He loses control of the ball, however, and the ball evades him. That would have been romantic.
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
Yellow Card Clément Nicolas Laurent Lenglet
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
There will be FIVE additional minutes, as the Premier League season draws to a close.
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
Substitution Adam James Wharton Jaïro Jocquim Riedewald
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
Substitution Eberechi Oluchi Eze Jordan Pierre Ayew
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
Substitution Joachim Christian Andersen James Oliver Charles Tomkins
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
McGinn is replaced by the young Munroe, for Villa.
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa
Substitution Moussa Diaby Kaine Kesler-Hayden
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies