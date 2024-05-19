Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1716138604

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Selhurst Park

Luke Baker
Sunday 19 May 2024 15:00
Comments
Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace Football Club
Selhurst Park, home of Crystal Palace Football Club (Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1716138533

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Crystal Palace finish the 2023/24 season with an utterly dominant performance against a Villa side who, in truth, look like they are glad the season is finished. Mateta netted the first of his three in the ninth minute, before adding another in the 39th. Both goals were straightforward but well-taken and it meant Palace went into the break with a comfortable lead. Villa had the better of their chances in the first half, which they failed to take, time and time again. The second half started slowly, until from out of nowhere Eze added a third for the home side in the 54th minute. He fired a strong shot past Olsen before the goalkeeper had even dived! Not long after that, in the 63rd minute, Mateta completed his hat trick with a tidy finish across goal, the first for Palace in the league since 2015. Eze then added to his haul with a similar finish to his first, another rocket flew past Olsen to make it five! It may have been more, had VAR not disallowed Mateta’s fourth goal. It turned out to be irrelevant anyway, as Palace ran away with the game in the end. Palace generated 2.48 xG from 15 shots, with Villa having 1.08 xG from eight shots. They finish the season with a loss, but they can find comfort in the Champions League next season. That concludes this live text commentary, thank you for joining and goodbye!

19 May 2024 18:08
1716137831

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

FULL-TIME: Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston Villa.

19 May 2024 17:57
1716137760

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Riedewald hunts a goal to finish his Palace career, as he bursts through the middle of the pitch, into the box. He loses control of the ball, however, and the ball evades him. That would have been romantic.

19 May 2024 17:56
1716137634

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Yellow Card Clément Nicolas Laurent Lenglet

19 May 2024 17:53
1716137571

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

There will be FIVE additional minutes, as the Premier League season draws to a close.

19 May 2024 17:52
1716137380

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Substitution Adam James Wharton Jaïro Jocquim Riedewald

19 May 2024 17:49
1716137364

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Substitution Eberechi Oluchi Eze Jordan Pierre Ayew

19 May 2024 17:49
1716137351

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Substitution Joachim Christian Andersen James Oliver Charles Tomkins

19 May 2024 17:49
1716137324

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

McGinn is replaced by the young Munroe, for Villa.

19 May 2024 17:48
1716137302

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa

Substitution Moussa Diaby Kaine Kesler-Hayden

19 May 2024 17:48

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in