Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa LIVE: Team news and line-ups ahead of FA Cup semi-final
A place in the domestic showpiece is on the line in an intriguing clash at Wembley
Crystal Palace and Aston Villa battle for a place in the FA Cup final in an intriguing last-four encounter at Wembley.
An unpredictable edition of the world’s oldest cup competition has seen most of the Premier League’s top sides fail to make the last four, setting up this fascinating encounter between two sides enjoying encouraging seasons. Villa remain in the thick of the fight for a Champions League place despite their European disappointment against Paris Saint-Germain, and will be looking to mark their progress under Unai Emery with a trophy as they target an eighth competition crown.
Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have never won the FA Cup, twice finishing as runners-up. Oliver Glasner’s side are winless in four games but snatched a draw against Arsenal in midweek, even with the Austrian manager’s rotation showing that their focus was on this fixture. Can they set up a shot at history and another Wembley date?
Follow all of the latest from the FA Cup semi-final with our live blog below:
The factors that will decide Marcus Rashford's future
Also in the mix today is Marcus Rashford - but where will the England international be next season? A return to Manchester United feels off the cards but nothing is decided yet, Miguel Delaney explains:
The factors that will decide Marcus Rashford’s future after Aston Villa loan
Ollie Watkins wants to start FA Cup semi-final after Unai Emery responds to ‘fuming’ claim
Decisions, decisions for Unai Emery today, the Aston Villa boss with a problem of plenty in forward areas with a number of attackers in form. Ollie Watkins definitely fancies a start, as Richard Jolly heard earlier this week
Ollie Watkins eyes FA Cup semi-final after Unai Emery responds to ‘fuming’ claim
How the FA Cup semi-finals display the new dynamics of the Premier League’s disruptor clubs
At Crystal Palace over the last few days, Oliver Glasner has been finalising hard work on Aston Villa’s midfield with a light touch. The Austrian is appealing to his players’ childhood love for the game, telling them to listen to the schoolyard near the training ground. The point is to remind them that occasions like an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley are to be savoured, rather than feel intimidated by. This, in short, is why you got into football.
You could forgive Palace feeling some pressure this weekend, mind. They are the only one of the four clubs left to have never won a major trophy. It is no exaggeration to say it means more to them.
That is not to dismiss the long waits for silverware that Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have themselves endured, since either getting to the final would be an immense occasion, too. Their runs have nevertheless been part of greater surges. Both are aiming for the Champions League, with qualification likely to embolden two upwardly mobile clubs. Clearly, more is coming.
FA Cup semi-finals display the new dynamics of the Premier League’s disruptors
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa LIVE
It’s FA Cup semi-final weekend, four fanbases ready to descend on Wembley as their sides eye a shot at the annual showpiece. And what an intriguing bunch of clubs it is, too, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest joining perennial contenders in Manchester City to vie for cup success.
Saturday evening’s fare could be fascinating as Palace clash with Villa in a meeting of two savvy managers and talented squads - kick off is at 5.15pm BST.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments