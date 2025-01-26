Crystal Palace vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Brentford today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning champions Manchester City look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.
The likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will be chasing Pep Guardiola's side, but just as fascinating will be the race for Champions League places, with more teams than ever before having designs on top-four finishes. Chelsea remain big-spending, Manchester United's latest rebuild continues and both Tottenham and Newcastle will expect improvements this year - yet it was Aston Villa who snared fourth last term.
Meanwhile, it's Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town who made it back to the elite after promotion last year and each will have hope they can make it more than a one-year stay. Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
It ends 2-1 for Brenford, who wins at Selhurst part for the first time. The first half saw very little from an attacking standpoint, but the second 45 came to life. A pair of goals 15 minutes apart did the damage for the guests, who held on despite an Esse goal towards the end. It was a contrast halves in the end, and the Bees can celebrate. They finish with an xG of 1.68 to Palace's 1.09. Brentford also holds onto 11th spot, creating a gap of four points over Palace as well. That is all from us, but thank you for tuning into this live text commentary. I hope you enjoyed the match. All the very best, and until next time.
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Guehi tries one more attempt to get the ball in the box, but again it is overhit, and Flekken easily gathers the ball without being challenged.
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
And Eze's free-kick fails the hit the target. It was a genuine attempt from the winger, but he just could not keep it down.
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Van den Berg brings down Guehi just outside of the box, giving Palace another great chance to go for goal and snatch a very late equalizer.
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Eze overhits that free-kick miserably, which was the last thing that Crystal Palace needed. It goes out for a Brentford goal-kick, who will be more than happy to clear some time.
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Mee comes on to replace Damsgaard as the guests try to hold on for the final few minutes of this one.
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Brentford will have to be careful in the stoppage time period, as they have conceded six goals in this time of matches this season. Only one side has conceded more.
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Mbeumo hits the post there. The ball is headed towards him in the box, but he heads the ball straight onto the post, albeit from short range. Palace survive a scare there.
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Van den Berg takes a knock there in the build-up to the goal. He is down for a few moments, but after some treatment from the Brentford physio, he is back up and able to continue.
