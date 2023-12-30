(REUTERS)

Crystal Palace host Brentford in the Premier League in a clash that could have ramifications for the teams at the bottom of the table. The Eagles head into the game in 15th just three points above the relegation zone while the Bees sit one place, an one point, above them in the table.

Palace are in need of a victory. Since November 4th they’ve gone eight league games without one though have performed admirably during that run recording draws against Man City and West Ham. However, three points would end their barren run and ease some of the pressure on Roy Hodgson.

The come up against Brentford at an ideal time as well. The Bees have lost four games in a row and look a shadow of their former selves. This close match-up could be just what they need to reignite their season.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below: