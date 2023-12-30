Crystal Palace vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates from Selhurst Park
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace host Brentford in the Premier League in a clash that could have ramifications for the teams at the bottom of the table. The Eagles head into the game in 15th just three points above the relegation zone while the Bees sit one place, an one point, above them in the table.
Palace are in need of a victory. Since November 4th they’ve gone eight league games without one though have performed admirably during that run recording draws against Man City and West Ham. However, three points would end their barren run and ease some of the pressure on Roy Hodgson.
The come up against Brentford at an ideal time as well. The Bees have lost four games in a row and look a shadow of their former selves. This close match-up could be just what they need to reignite their season.
Follow the latest action from the Premier League below:
Palace get this Premier League clash under way. Olise and Eze get the ball rolling.
All five Premier League meetings between Palace and Brentford have been drawn – it’s the only fixture in the competition’s history to see the first five meetings end level. Both teams are on the pitch and are ready to get started.
Brentford make two alterations to the side that lost 4-1 to Wolves in their last match. Jensen came off the bench in the Bees’ previous outing after missing five games through an injury but starts today. He replaces Yarmoliuk in the midfield. Frank also decides to add an extra defender to the side, with Zanka coming in for Maupay, who is on the bench.
Hodgson names the same team that started Palace’s 2-1 defeat against Chelsea in their last outing. Edouard leads the Eagles’ scoring charts with six goals in the Premier League and is back on the bench after missing the previous three matches through injury. Many Eagles fans have also been calling for Franca to start, but he is among the substitutes again.
BRENTFORD SUBS: Neal Maupay, Frank Onyeka, Thomas Strakosha, Mikkel Damsgaard, Myles Peart-Harris, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Michael Olakigbe, Ethan Brierley, Valintino Adedokun.
BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Mark Flekken; Zanka, Nathan Collins, Ethan Pinnock; Mads Roerslev, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Saman Ghoddos; Keane Lewis-Potter, Yoane Wissa.
CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: James Tomkins, Matheus Franca, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Odsonne Edouard, Naouirou Ahamada, Remi Matthews, Jairo Riedewald, David Ozoh.
CRYSTAL PALACE (4-3-3): Dean Henderson; Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell; Jefferson Lerma, Chris Richards, Eberechi Eze; Michael Olise, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew.
Brentford have been a model of consistency since coming into the Premier League for the first time in the 2021-22 season. However, Thomas Frank’s men are having a difficult spell after losing their last four matches. The Bees’ previous defeat was the worst in their run, with Wolves thumping them 4-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium. Mario Lemina opened the scoring for the away side before Hwang Hee-chan doubled their advantage 12 seconds after the hosts restarted play. Yoane Wissa got one back moments later, but a second for Hwang and a goal from Ricner Bellegarde helped Wolves to a comprehensive victory. Brentford have now lost six of their last seven and will be looking to make sure they avoid a battle against relegation. They are just four points above the drop zone and have Tottenham, Manchester City, and Liverpool in their first five Premier League games in 2024.
Palace are going through a tough run of form in the Premier League and are winless in their last eight outings, with their previous victory coming against Burnley at the start of November. The Eagles looked to be moving in the right direction, drawing back-to-back games against Manchester City and Brighton before their trip to Chelsea. However, Noni Madueke struck a late winner from the penalty spot after Michael Olise cancelled out Mykhailo Mudryk’s opener. The loss against the Blues was their ninth of the campaign, with manager Roy Hodgson coming under increased pressure in his second stint in charge. Palace have dropped to 15th during their poor run and are now only three points ahead of 18th-placed Luton Town in the relegation zone.
