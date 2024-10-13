Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion LIVE: Women's Super League result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from VBS Community Stadium

Luke Baker
Sunday 13 October 2024 12:00 BST
Comments
(The FA via Getty Images)

The new Women's Super League marks the start of a new era for reigning champions Chelsea, with long-serving boss Emma Hayes having departed in summer to start a new adventure with the USA Women's team.

Last year they just about did enough to claim the title on goal difference ahead of Manchester City, while Arsenal will again hope to make it a three-horse race for the WSL title. Meanwhile Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham will hope to progress after further rebuilding this summer.

Crystal Palace were promoted to replace Bristol City in the top flight, while on a wider note, the league is now under the management and operation of a new organisation set up to lead women's football towards further growth and progression, with Nikki Doucet overseeing both the WSL and Championship in a new phase for the game.

Follow the live action below as Crystal Palace face Brighton & Hove Albion today in the WSL:

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Match ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.

13 October 2024 15:56

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Second Half ends, Crystal Palace Women 0, Brighton and Hove Albion Women 1.

13 October 2024 15:56

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt blocked. Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katie Stengel.

13 October 2024 15:55

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 October 2024 15:55

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Foul by Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace Women).

13 October 2024 15:55

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Vicky Losada (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

13 October 2024 15:54

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Marit Auée replaces Nikita Parris.

13 October 2024 15:54

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt missed. Molly-Mae Sharpe (Crystal Palace Women) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lexi Potter with a cross following a corner.

13 October 2024 15:51

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Corner, Crystal Palace Women. Conceded by Sophie Baggaley.

13 October 2024 15:51

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Attempt saved. Annabel Blanchard (Crystal Palace Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Molly-Mae Sharpe.

13 October 2024 15:51

