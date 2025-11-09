Crystal Palace v Brighton live: Marc Guehi missing from line-up as Premier League team news revealed
Follow all the action from Selhurst Park
Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Brighton & Hove Albion today in the Premier League.
Palace are without captain Marc Guehi, who is out injured, so Jaydee Canvot comes into the starting XI. Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada are the two other changes by Oliver Glasner as he tries to win this fierce derby match against rivals Brighton.
Fabian Herzeler meanwhile keeps the same XI for the first time in his reign after thrashing Leeds last time out.
CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix, Jaydee Canvot; Daniel Munoz, Jefferson Lerma, Adam Wharton, Tyrick Mitchell; Daichi Kamada, Ismaila Sarr; Jean-Phillipe Mateta.
BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Mats Wieffer, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu; Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari; Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, Diego Gomez; Danny Welbeck.
Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below:
Fabian Hurzeler names an unchanged side to the one that beat Leeds 3-0. Minteh remains out on the right wing, and with seven goals and seven assists since the start of last season, he has the most goal contributions out of all players currently aged 21 or under. Today is a milestone match for Hurzeler – his 100th league match as a manager. Today is his 49th game in the Premier League, with 51 coming in the 2. Bundesliga. He has hit this milestone at the young age of just 32 years and 256 days old.
Glasner makes two changes to his side from their last Premier League game. Marc Guehi misses out from the squad altogether after sustaining a knock midweek. Jaydee Canvot comes in, and in the process will become Palace’s youngest defender to start a Premier League match. Wharton comes back into the starting XI, with Pino dropping to the bench.
BRIGHTON SUBS: Stefanos Tzimas, Charalampos Kostoulas, Oliver Boscagli, Jason Steele, Maxim De Cuyper, Joel Veltman, Diego Coppola, Joe Knight, Nehemiah Oriola.
BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Mats Wieffer, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu; Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari; Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, Diego Gomez; Danny Welbeck.
CRYSTAL PALACE SUBS: Yeremy Pino, Christantus Uche, Nathaniel Clyne, Will Hughes, Romain Esse, Borna Sosa, Remi Matthews, Walter Benitez, Justin Devenny.
CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix, Jaydee Canvot; Daniel Munoz, Jefferson Lerma, Adam Wharton, Tyrick Mitchell; Daichi Kamada, Ismaila Sarr; Jean-Phillipe Mateta.
Brighton will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season, after beating Leeds United 3-0 last time out. Currently a place below their rivals in 10th, Brighton are hoping to end a six-game winless run at Selhurst Park, where they have drawn five and lost one. Veteran striker Danny Welbeck has had a fantastic start to the campaign, where he has six goals, with only Erling Haaland scoring more than the Englishman.
Crystal Palace come into today’s game sitting in ninth place, with the chance of ending the weekend in the Champions League places. After a difficult spell for Olvier Glasner’s side, they have won three in a row in all competitions, including an impressive 2-0 win at home to Brentford last weekend. The hosts are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run at Selhurst Park in the Premier League, which is the longest in the division.
Hello everybody! Welcome to today’s live coverage from Selhurst Park, as rivals Crystal Palace and Brighton face-off in the Premier League!
