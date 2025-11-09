Brighton & Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke during the warm up ( Reuters )

Follow live coverage as Crystal Palace face Brighton & Hove Albion today in the Premier League.

Palace are without captain Marc Guehi, who is out injured, so Jaydee Canvot comes into the starting XI. Adam Wharton and Daichi Kamada are the two other changes by Oliver Glasner as he tries to win this fierce derby match against rivals Brighton.

Fabian Herzeler meanwhile keeps the same XI for the first time in his reign after thrashing Leeds last time out.

CRYSTAL PALACE (3-4-2-1): Dean Henderson; Chris Richards, Maxence Lacroix, Jaydee Canvot; Daniel Munoz, Jefferson Lerma, Adam Wharton, Tyrick Mitchell; Daichi Kamada, Ismaila Sarr; Jean-Phillipe Mateta.

BRIGHTON (4-2-3-1): Bart Verbruggen; Mats Wieffer, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Ferdi Kadioglu; Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari; Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, Diego Gomez; Danny Welbeck.

Follow the latest live action from the Premier League below: